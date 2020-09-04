Dells Business Improvement District Committee discusses adding Christmas light displays, upcoming budget

Wisconsin Dells' city officials are in the planning stages for the possibility of adding larger scale Christmas light displays in the city.
The challenge is if the city has the time and money this year to plan it with the holiday season shortly over three months away or wait until next year and designate funds in the budget.
At it's Sept. 2 meeting, the business improvement district committee discussed several possibilities of potentially installing additional light displays around the holidays to attract more people to the Dells in the winter. No action was taken on the item and might be revisited as the committee begins to finalize its budget.
The committee will continue to discuss its 2021 budget at its Sept. 16 meeting and possibly have a decision before its final approval in October. The city might have a decision on what it wants to prioritize for a Christmas display.
A presentation was given by Dean Lyons, with Utah-based Brite Nights, on what the company could do for potential displays. Lyons presented several concepts for potential low and high-scale light displays. The presentation including decorating businesses and trees along Broadway and Church streets with several colored-light blended displays and animation light displays. The second half of the presentation focused on adding additional lights and displays in nine spots along the River Walk, including a lighted tunnel along the bridge, icicle lights, sparkling “fireflies” of light and festival of Christmas trees.
Cost varies depending on whether the city wants to go with the low-scale or more high-scale displays. Purchasing lights to place on downtown trees would cost about $85,000 per year and would decrease by $25,000 per year. Signing a four-year lease would cost about $50,000 annually, Lyons said. The price also includes labor. The estimated cost for the nine geographic areas at the River Walk is about $230,000. The committee did not make a decision on where to add displays but discussed several possibilities.
Committee members were not opposed to adding more Christmas displays but voiced concerns over financing for this year and next year, especially with the holidays fast approaching.
The committee discussed potential funding options, how much it wants to designate for displays this year or if money could be saved to put a plan together next year. To save money, the city could move half of the committee’s $87,500 in its contribution to the construction of the new plaza on Elm Street to 2022 and use a portion of the estimated $138,000 in undesignated funds the city is budgeting for this year. The possibility of applying for grants or other funding foundations was also mentioned but City Treasurer Karen Terry said those options have been put on hold due to COVID-19.
Another lighting display briefly discussed at the meeting was the possibility of lighting Kilbourn Dam. Committee Chairperson Tara Anchor said the city’s vendor, Lorde System’s, is in preliminary discussions of potentially adding a light display at the Kilbourn Dam. The display would illuminate the structure with several colors depending on the season. The city received a positive response from Alliant Energy on the possibility of partnering up to light Kilbourn Dam, she said.
