Dells Business Improvement District Committee discusses adding Christmas light displays, upcoming budget

Cost varies depending on whether the city wants to go with the low-scale or more high-scale displays. Purchasing lights to place on downtown trees would cost about $85,000 per year and would decrease by $25,000 per year. Signing a four-year lease would cost about $50,000 annually, Lyons said. The price also includes labor. The estimated cost for the nine geographic areas at the River Walk is about $230,000. The committee did not make a decision on where to add displays but discussed several possibilities.

Committee members were not opposed to adding more Christmas displays but voiced concerns over financing for this year and next year, especially with the holidays fast approaching.

The committee discussed potential funding options, how much it wants to designate for displays this year or if money could be saved to put a plan together next year. To save money, the city could move half of the committee’s $87,500 in its contribution to the construction of the new plaza on Elm Street to 2022 and use a portion of the estimated $138,000 in undesignated funds the city is budgeting for this year. The possibility of applying for grants or other funding foundations was also mentioned but City Treasurer Karen Terry said those options have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Another lighting display briefly discussed at the meeting was the possibility of lighting Kilbourn Dam. Committee Chairperson Tara Anchor said the city’s vendor, Lorde System’s, is in preliminary discussions of potentially adding a light display at the Kilbourn Dam. The display would illuminate the structure with several colors depending on the season. The city received a positive response from Alliant Energy on the possibility of partnering up to light Kilbourn Dam, she said.

