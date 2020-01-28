Dells Business Improvement District Committee establishes plans for 2020 Fourth of July

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee discussed the city’s plans for the 2020 Fourth of July celebrations at its Jan. 22 meeting, laying groundwork to plan the festivities over the course of this year.

Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau festivals director Jenifer Dobbs was present to provide information about the bureau’s plans for the festivities. Dobbs said she would have a full budget for the celebration at the committee’s Feb. 5 meeting, but she did have general figures prepared.

“We’re looking at $7,000 in addition to the $12,500 that’s spent on fireworks,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said the WDVCB had a wide array of activities planned for attendees. Kids can start the morning with a bike parade, where they deck out their bikes with patriotic gear for a ride through the downtown, with prizes at the end for the best bikes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents can follow behind the kids with their pooches in the morning dog walk. From there, attendees can head to a pancake breakfast next to the Lake Delton Lions’ Club. Dobbs said that the goal in planning for this year’s festivities is to create a local feel, not necessarily designed to attract out-of-town visitors.