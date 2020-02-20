Dells Business Improvement District committee hires lighting designer

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee took another step toward completing its downtown lighting project, agreeing to bring in a professional design consultant.

Committee members voted for a motion to bring in Dean Lyons, owner of Chicago-based lighting company Brite Nites. According to committee chair Tara Anchor, the plan is for Lyons to come to the April 1 BID meeting in order to advise the city on how to move forward in lighting up downtown.

The committee’s vote on the motion, which was unanimous save for Kevin Ricks, who abstained due to a personal relationship to Lyons, authorized the city paying Lyons’ company $5,000 for a design fee. After his presentation at the April 1 meeting, the committee hopes to have a plan to move forward on the lighting project.

Dells citizen Debbie Kinder was also present to discuss the lighting project, but she was focused on a different facet of it. Much of the committee’s past discussion on lighting has focused on the trees that line the downtown area, with suggestions ranging from wrapping them in string lights to planting floodlights at the base.

