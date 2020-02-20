Dells Business Improvement District committee hires lighting designer

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee took another step toward completing its downtown lighting project, agreeing to bring in a professional design consultant.
Committee members voted for a motion to bring in Dean Lyons, owner of Chicago-based lighting company Brite Nites. According to committee chair Tara Anchor, the plan is for Lyons to come to the April 1 BID meeting in order to advise the city on how to move forward in lighting up downtown.
The committee’s vote on the motion, which was unanimous save for Kevin Ricks, who abstained due to a personal relationship to Lyons, authorized the city paying Lyons’ company $5,000 for a design fee. After his presentation at the April 1 meeting, the committee hopes to have a plan to move forward on the lighting project.
Dells citizen Debbie Kinder was also present to discuss the lighting project, but she was focused on a different facet of it. Much of the committee’s past discussion on lighting has focused on the trees that line the downtown area, with suggestions ranging from wrapping them in string lights to planting floodlights at the base.
Kinder was present to voice her concern about the health of the trees, specifically the 19 ash trees dotted up and down Broadway. As they’re full-grown trees living in a downtown area not normally hospitable to large plant life, Kinder expressed worry that the stress of stringing lights on the trees could damage or even kill them.
“When you put lights on a tree, it continues to grow,” Kinder said. “Trees never stop growing. So the lights can inhibit the growth of the tree. If you take them on and off, even carefully, you can break off twigs and buds and you can affect the health of the tree.”
Kinder reasoned that since the trees are already in an area that sees heavy foot traffic and trash from tourists, the extra stress from hanging lights could impact the trees’ health. The committee recognized Kinder’s concerns, and member Justin Draper pointed out that the committee had considered planting floodlights in the ground instead of hanging them from the trees.
“I don’t know how many years ago it was, but we wrapped all the trees in Christmas lights downtown,” Draper said. “I was part of that, and it didn’t work too well, for all those reasons that you said.”
The committee has not yet settled on an official plan for how the trees will be lit, but Kinder and Draper’s concerns about wrapping the trees will be included in future discussions.