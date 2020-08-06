Dells Business Improvement District committee sets plans for fall and holiday celebrations

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee moved forward with discussions for entertainment and holiday events later this year at its Aug. 5 meeting, aiming to keep plans for the remainder of the year on track.
According to Jenifer Dobbs, festivals director for the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, she and her colleagues are currently in the planning stages for a community event on Oct. 24. Dobbs didn’t announce a name for this event, but did rattle off several attractions for both locals and visitors.
“We’ve got a really good band booked, we’re going to close off north Elm Street,” Dobbs said. “We’re going to do a chili tasting, so we’re working out how we can move forward with that safely during all this.”
Dobbs also said she plans on incorporating kids’ activities into the event, such as a costume parade and potentially trick-or-treating. The funding for this event comes from the $20,000 the city had set aside for events and entertainment during the spring and summer that had to be cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking later in the year, Dobbs and her colleagues are also working on a Christmas tree sponsorship program, aiming to order 50 to line the Riverwalk later this year. She said the WDVCB is looking to have the trees sponsored, decorated and fully lit by Black Friday in November, followed by a holiday event on Dec. 5.
“We’re gonna light those up on Black Friday, but we’re gonna do the big tree and everything else on the fifth,” Dobbs said. “We need to find a location for the big tree… suggestions, we’re open for that.”
In other business, the committee:
Followed up on the push for better trash pickup downtown, saying that the situation had improved since the Fourth of July weekend.
Opened discussions on the budget proposals due later this year, to be continued at the next meeting.
