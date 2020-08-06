Dells Business Improvement District committee sets plans for fall and holiday celebrations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee moved forward with discussions for entertainment and holiday events later this year at its Aug. 5 meeting, aiming to keep plans for the remainder of the year on track.

According to Jenifer Dobbs, festivals director for the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, she and her colleagues are currently in the planning stages for a community event on Oct. 24. Dobbs didn’t announce a name for this event, but did rattle off several attractions for both locals and visitors.

“We’ve got a really good band booked, we’re going to close off north Elm Street,” Dobbs said. “We’re going to do a chili tasting, so we’re working out how we can move forward with that safely during all this.”

Dobbs also said she plans on incorporating kids’ activities into the event, such as a costume parade and potentially trick-or-treating. The funding for this event comes from the $20,000 the city had set aside for events and entertainment during the spring and summer that had to be cancelled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.