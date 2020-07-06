Dells Business Improvement District committee unveils new Riverwalk lighting fixtures

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee announced the completion of a lighting project in the Upper Dells June 23, illuminating the Wisconsin River and its banks for Riverwalk patrons.
The two new stadium floodlights are perched just downstream of the main Riverwalk overlook, shining in opposite directions to fully light up the river’s west shoreline. According to BID chairperson Tara Anchor, the idea for the project came from BID members who wanted a more scenic view on the Riverwalk at night.
“We were out enjoying the Riverwalk and the Riverfront Terrace at night, and you can’t see the river,” Anchor said. “And now with the lights shining across, people downtown can enjoy the riverbank and see the edge of the river while they’re out walking at night or enjoying downtown.”
Anchor said the project came in at $5,880 and was paid for with surplus BID funds. In a news release announcing the new lighting, Anchor referred to the project as “a small investment” that would bring returns to downtown far above its value.
“The lights are trained in both directions on the river to illuminate the west shoreline of the river, creating a great view of the wooded, rocky cliffs at night,” Anchor said. “One light will be positioned to shine downriver to the shoreline across from Dells Boat Tours main landing dock; the other (is) positioned to shine upriver to the riverbank across from River Inn resort.”
According to Anchor, the spotlights were installed by Lord Electric & Control, a family-owned company out of Warrens, Wisconsin.
