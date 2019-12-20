Dells Business Improvement District hears plans to spruce up Broadway

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement Committee discussed landscaping and light decorations at its Dec. 18 meeting, addressing administrative matters in a brief gathering before the holidays.
Parks and recreation director Thad Meister was on hand to discuss landscaping plans at the intersection of La Crosse Street and Broadway. Meister submitted a concept plan from MSA for the committee’s approval, which covered refinishing the strip of land between the intersection and the railroad tracks.
The new plan incorporates the existing planters the city owns on the property, but will completely redesign the remainder of the strip. The new plan will incorporate seven plant species, including a Fat Albert spruce and a Bobo Hydrangea.
“The landscaping on this is something that can come out of our Riverwalk maintenance item,” Meister said. “The sign, with the cost of the landscaping, I would say that if BID wanted a sign and lighting there, that would be something you guys could explore.”
According to committee chairperson Tara Anchor, Meister had revised the plan several times in order to fit the plans into the budget. Anchor expressed approval that the new plan simplified the existing strip, which allows for lower costs, easier maintenance and a sleeker look.
Meister and the board did not provide the anticipated date for when the modifications can begin.
In other business, the committee discussed the existing plans for hanging light displays around the city. Committee member Adam Makowski presented the proposal on the table for light displays in the community, which would theoretically be multi-seasonal and not just for the holiday season.
“The lights will be multi-colored, so you can change them however you want,” Makowski said. “You can do them all the same color, depending on the season. During Christmas, we can alternate them red/green.”
This is the newest in a series of proposals for providing new lights around the downtown area, as in the past the committee had expressed concerns about both the cost and the positioning of the lights on the trees.
The current plan is for each tree on the strip to have two lights mounted on it, which can be color-coded as the city sees fit depending on the season. Anchor and Makowski said that the most recent issue had been the lights’ placement on the trees, as they felt that four feet off the ground was not high enough.
Makowski suggested an alternative of one large light and a string of LEDs one would find on a Christmas tree around the base of the trunk.
“It won’t be as washed out by the streetlights as a regular floodlight,” Makowski said. “That would also reduce the cost of your fixture.”