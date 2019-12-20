Dells Business Improvement District hears plans to spruce up Broadway

In other business, the committee discussed the existing plans for hanging light displays around the city. Committee member Adam Makowski presented the proposal on the table for light displays in the community, which would theoretically be multi-seasonal and not just for the holiday season.

“The lights will be multi-colored, so you can change them however you want,” Makowski said. “You can do them all the same color, depending on the season. During Christmas, we can alternate them red/green.”

This is the newest in a series of proposals for providing new lights around the downtown area, as in the past the committee had expressed concerns about both the cost and the positioning of the lights on the trees.

The current plan is for each tree on the strip to have two lights mounted on it, which can be color-coded as the city sees fit depending on the season. Anchor and Makowski said that the most recent issue had been the lights’ placement on the trees, as they felt that four feet off the ground was not high enough.

Makowski suggested an alternative of one large light and a string of LEDs one would find on a Christmas tree around the base of the trunk.

“It won’t be as washed out by the streetlights as a regular floodlight,” Makowski said. “That would also reduce the cost of your fixture.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.