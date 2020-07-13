Dells Business Improvement District looks to address downtown litter issues

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee discussed the possibility of bringing on a new city employee to address trash on Broadway, after reported issues with litter during the Fourth of July weekend.
At present, the Dells has one part-time employee, James Karow, responsible for maintaining BID’s entertainment space, brought on when the city leased the lot at the corner of Cedar and Broadway for nightly music. As he only works 20 hours a week, he’s not expected to monitor litter on Broadway, as local store owners are expected to maintain a clean sidewalk in front of their businesses. According to BID chair Tara Anchor, Karow monitors the trash cans on Broadway, but the condition of the street was untenable.
“I don’t know if anyone else took a walk around this weekend,” Anchor said. “It’s nasty… would we want to consider asking James to expand his responsibilities to helping clean up the downtown on a regular basis? I mean, the sidewalks were awful this weekend.”
Finance committee chair Brian Holzem was in attendance at the meeting, and he objected to expanding Karow’s responsibilities or hours. In his view, keeping the sidewalks on Broadway clean is a job for the business owners, and if they aren’t in compliance, they are liable for citations.
“I’m not going to take somebody else’s tax dollars to clean my sidewalks,” Holzem said. “I think that is the duty and responsibility of the property owners, and we have the same people that don’t sweep, they do it every year.”
However, fellow business owner Tory Wolfram, who operates Wisconsin Dells Realty, dissented from Holzem’s opinion. He had talked about expanding Karow’s duties with Anchor prior to Wednesday’s meeting, and proposed that the committee allocate funds to either bring Karow on as a full-time employee responsible for cleaning up litter downtown or bringing on another part-time worker to do so.
According to Wolfram, expecting the business owners to maintain the sidewalks is impractical, especially during busier summer months. In contrast with Holzem, Wolfram said that using the BID’s funds to keep a clean downtown would be positive for the city.
“What would be wrong with taking money out of this budget and keeping the place spotlessly clean for a first-rate experience for everybody who visits?” Wolfram said. “I agree with you in theory too, it’s everybody’s responsibility, I don’t see that we ever solve that problem without providing the service to everybody, and they pay for it.”
Instead of hiring a new employee, Holzem proposed additional police enforcement on businesses, suggesting an officer go to any businesses with excessive litter out front and warn them before issuing a citation. He said that by hiring a new employee, businesses would expect someone else to do the cleaning for them.
“By hiring someone else, you’re just going to condition them so they think they’re never going to have to do it,” Holzem said.
Anchor agreed with both Holzem and Wolfram that action has to be taken about the litter on Broadway, but the committee did not move forward with any particular course of action by the end of the meeting.
Also at the meeting, the committee:
Discussed the Fourth of July celebrations, citing success with holding safe festivities despite the impact from COVID-19.
Looked into potential updates and refurbishment of area billboards.
Commended the dedication of the new anchor display at the entrance to the Riverwalk.
