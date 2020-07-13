Dells Business Improvement District looks to address downtown litter issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District committee discussed the possibility of bringing on a new city employee to address trash on Broadway, after reported issues with litter during the Fourth of July weekend.

At present, the Dells has one part-time employee, James Karow, responsible for maintaining BID’s entertainment space, brought on when the city leased the lot at the corner of Cedar and Broadway for nightly music. As he only works 20 hours a week, he’s not expected to monitor litter on Broadway, as local store owners are expected to maintain a clean sidewalk in front of their businesses. According to BID chair Tara Anchor, Karow monitors the trash cans on Broadway, but the condition of the street was untenable.

“I don’t know if anyone else took a walk around this weekend,” Anchor said. “It’s nasty… would we want to consider asking James to expand his responsibilities to helping clean up the downtown on a regular basis? I mean, the sidewalks were awful this weekend.”

Finance committee chair Brian Holzem was in attendance at the meeting, and he objected to expanding Karow’s responsibilities or hours. In his view, keeping the sidewalks on Broadway clean is a job for the business owners, and if they aren’t in compliance, they are liable for citations.