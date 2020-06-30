Dells businesses turn to local workers to fill holes left by absent J-1 employees

Eck said the resort’s administration saw the writing on the wall for summer J-1 workers back in early May, and began planning recruitment efforts then. In fact, Eck and his team hosted a unique job fair to help attract potential employees.

“We had a drive-through job fair, where you could drive through our parking lot and interview in your car,” Eck said. “We created virtual orientation, and we came up with sign-on bonuses and referral bonuses… we really recruited hard and tried to come up with ways to get people interviews, even during safer-at-home time.”

New forms of recruitment have been a focus for businesses across the Dells. According to Romy Snyder, CEO of the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, their online job board has seen a sharp spike in searches in 2020. Although the bureau does not keep demographic information, she said that businesses have turned to local employees in lieu of J-1 workers.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in searches on our job board,” Snyder said. “I know that, for example, we are connected with the Wisconsin Job Network, and if you look at the April to June time period, in 2019 versus 2020, in 2019 there were just over 6,000 job listing accesses. This year there were close to 9,000.”