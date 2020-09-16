Dells’ cancer fundraiser goes virtual, hopes to raise $30K for American Cancer Society

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Wisconsin Dells area fundraiser will go virtual this year to support the American Cancer Society with the goal of raising $30,000 to go towards the organization.

Normally, a big fundraiser where about 300 to 400 people attend is held at Bobbers Island Grill in the Dells to raise money for the organization. As a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, for its 15th annual event, only a virtual, silent fundraiser will be held to raise money for the organization.

“We had a party,” Doug Clausen, the co-chairperson of the event, said of previous year’s event. “We were talking about future, hope and fun and we can’t do that because of COVID. So we’re just strictly doing an online event this year.”

Last year, the event raised $70,000 for the American Cancer Society with the big event at Wisconsin Dells restaurant, he said.

The virtual drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 26 and those interested in placing a bid have until the day of the event to do so. Clausen, who is the co-chairperson of the event with his wife Roxan, said a virtual, silent auction has been held as a part of the event for the past three years to raise money for the organization.