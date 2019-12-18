Dells common council approves modification to developers' agreement for new Wizard Quest

The Wisconsin Dells common council approved an amendment to the development agreement between the city and Concept Attractions for Wizard Quest’s buyout of the Chalet Block.
According to city attorney Joseph Hasler, the amendment is largely in service of financing the construction. Concept Attractions branched off to create Concept Holdings, LLC, to streamline the process.
“It’s already created the entity Concept Attractions Wisconsin Inc., it’s now going to create Concept Holdings, LLC,” Hasler said. “Which is also going to be made a party to the agreement… so they’re going to be made interchangeable. And that’s all a function of their financing.”
The amendment sprung from Concept Attractions’ application for a loan from the US Small Business Administration. According to Hasler, the SBA required a modification to the existing development agreement in order to authorize a loan.
“Basically, when the Small Business Administration tells you that as a condition for this loan, and you ask why, they will say ‘because it’s in our manual, and that’s how we always do it,’” Hasler said. “And at that point, the conversation ends.”
In other business, the council approved a liquor license for Myrt and Lucy’s Chat and Chew, one of the businesses displaced by the Wizard Quest relocation. Skybox LLC currently holds the liquor license on the property, and the approval for Myrt and Lucy’s license is contingent on Skybox’s vacation of the existing license.
Beyond those measures, the common council also:
Issued a permit to Wisconsin Dells Festivals to hold Automotion 2020 at the Mount Olympus parking lot.
Approved the 2020-21 election workers and inspectors.
Resolved to combine the Columbia County election wards into a single unit for reporting purposes in 2020 elections.
Approved the site plan application from Horn Plastics to construct a new warehouse and office building at 825 Business Park Road.