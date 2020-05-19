Dells Common Council approves two new Kwik Trip gas stations

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved the construction of a pair of new Kwik Trip gas stations at its May 18 meeting, after recommendations from the city plan commission.
A week after hearing citizens’ concerns about noise from potential new gas stations at the prior plan commission meeting, particularly the planned location on Broadway, the council unanimously voted to issue permits for the stations. The two locations are 420 State Highway 13 and 1013 Broadway. Chief among the concerns of residents at the plan commission meeting on May 11 was the hours of the car wash, which Kwik Trip initially planned to operate 24 hours a day.
However, Kwik Trip real estate manager Troy Mleziva said the company revised the initial proposal upon hearing the citizens’ worries, and said that the car wash could be in operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in order to comply with city noise regulations. At the common council meeting, Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that Kwik Trip had agreed to monitor the noise at the car wash and keep in touch with the council on any future issues.
“Congratulations, we look forward to having you as a member of the community,” Wojnicz said after the resolution passed.
In other business, the common council voted to approve a site plan submitted by Movin’ Out LLC, which outlines a 60-unit apartment complex to be constructed at 920 Race Street. This building has been proceeding through the city government since February, and was the subject of a lengthy information session at a prior plan commission meeting from two Movin’ Out employees.
Upon completion of the new complex, Movin’ Out expects to house upwards of 100 tenants, all on a rent control plan. According to project manager Megan Schuetz, the rent prices for these units will be derived from a benchmark set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“That’s an annual benchmark that’s established by HUD,” Schuetz said at the plan commission meeting. “It essentially allows rent to be restricted so that people are paying, on average, 30% of their income to their housing needs, which is the standard that’s been adopted to ensure people can afford all the things they need in their lives.”
Beyond that, the council:
Approved joint jurisdiction with the town of Newport for a reconstruction of a section of Vine Street.
Approved an agreement with the state for a future grant related to reconstruction on Trout Road and Fitzgerald Road.
Read out the annual Auxiliary Poppy Month proclamation.
Re-issued a permit for donkeys and goats to Timber Falls Adventure Park.
