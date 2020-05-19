Dells Common Council approves two new Kwik Trip gas stations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Dells Common Council approved the construction of a pair of new Kwik Trip gas stations at its May 18 meeting, after recommendations from the city plan commission.

A week after hearing citizens’ concerns about noise from potential new gas stations at the prior plan commission meeting, particularly the planned location on Broadway, the council unanimously voted to issue permits for the stations. The two locations are 420 State Highway 13 and 1013 Broadway. Chief among the concerns of residents at the plan commission meeting on May 11 was the hours of the car wash, which Kwik Trip initially planned to operate 24 hours a day.

However, Kwik Trip real estate manager Troy Mleziva said the company revised the initial proposal upon hearing the citizens’ worries, and said that the car wash could be in operation from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. in order to comply with city noise regulations. At the common council meeting, Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that Kwik Trip had agreed to monitor the noise at the car wash and keep in touch with the council on any future issues.

“Congratulations, we look forward to having you as a member of the community,” Wojnicz said after the resolution passed.