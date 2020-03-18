Dells common council bans truck bed passengers during Automotion

The Wisconsin Dells common council approved a request from police chief Jody Ward to temporarily overrule the state’s allowance of riding in pickup truck beds during Automotion weekend at its March 16 meeting, citing safety concerns.
According to Ward, state law dictates that anyone over the age of 16 can legally ride in the cargo area of vehicles, most often the bed of a truck. However, the Dells has a city ordinance which allows the council to override that regulation for short periods of time, such as a weekend where a large event is taking place.
“State law is that you can ride in the back,” Ward said. “Are you thinking to have it year-round, just this specific time or all summer?”
Ward clarified that enforcing the rule change year-round would be difficult, as it would be a stark change from the law across the rest of the state. According to him, tourists might get confused by the difference and lead to issues.
“I’ll tell you what, because there might be mixed messages to people who, in their community in Portage or whatever, they can do it there,” Ward said. “We have to put postings up, put signage up, all around and get proper notification of this. And to have it like that all summer, I don’t think it’d be fair to the tourists.”
The council voted to approve Ward’s request for banning truck bed passengers May 15-17, and chose not to take wider action on expanding the policy.
In other business, the council:
Issued a permit to the Wisconsin Dells Cross Country Club for their annual fundraiser run on Aug. 1.
Approved proposals from Lord Electric & Controls and United Electric for river bank lighting.
Awarded the Hwy 12/16 and County A intersection project to the low bidder of Gerke Excavating.
Approved a proposal from Show Striping Industries for line marking.
Cleaned up a partial vacation of Arrowhead Court, first proposed in 1992.