Dells common council bans truck bed passengers during Automotion

The Wisconsin Dells common council approved a request from police chief Jody Ward to temporarily overrule the state’s allowance of riding in pickup truck beds during Automotion weekend at its March 16 meeting, citing safety concerns.

According to Ward, state law dictates that anyone over the age of 16 can legally ride in the cargo area of vehicles, most often the bed of a truck. However, the Dells has a city ordinance which allows the council to override that regulation for short periods of time, such as a weekend where a large event is taking place.

“State law is that you can ride in the back,” Ward said. “Are you thinking to have it year-round, just this specific time or all summer?”

Ward clarified that enforcing the rule change year-round would be difficult, as it would be a stark change from the law across the rest of the state. According to him, tourists might get confused by the difference and lead to issues.

“I’ll tell you what, because there might be mixed messages to people who, in their community in Portage or whatever, they can do it there,” Ward said. “We have to put postings up, put signage up, all around and get proper notification of this. And to have it like that all summer, I don’t think it’d be fair to the tourists.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}