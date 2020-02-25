Dells common council officially issues permit for construction of new apartment complex

The Wisconsin Dells common council approved a conditional use permit for new apartments at 920 Race Street during its Feb. 24 meeting, following the recommendation from the plan commission.
The committee was unanimous in its approval of the new apartment complex, which would be 60 units of rent-controlled housing. As it stands, the plan is for the apartments to be in one building on the property.
Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that one of the main points moving forward in the development will be avoiding a traffic bottleneck around the building. 60 units is more than many other residential properties in the Dells, and figuring out how to manage the traffic will be a priority for the city.
“As far as the traffic, and we decided to go ahead with the CUP,” Wojnicz said. “We’ve got our work cut out to decide how we’re going to prevent a bottleneck from the apartments. It was a very good meeting.”
There is no date set for the construction as of now, although Megan Schuetz, a representative from the company leading the project, extolled the need for affordable housing in the area. According to her, Pioneer Ridge apartments, one of the other developments in the Dells, consistently has a waiting list with more than 100 people.
In other business, the council approved a request for a short-term rental permit for Jeff Peetz, who owns property at 815 Church Street. Peetz himself does not live on-property, however he is only 10 miles away. As the city standard is 25 miles, Peetz meets the requirements.
His request came through the plan commission, and the council’s vote was unanimous in approval.
Beyond that, the council:
Issued alcohol licenses to Asgard Axe Throwing, Fisher’s Bar, Taco Loco, San Antonio Mexican Restaurant.
Gave a picnic wine license to the Downtown Dells committee for the spring wine walk on April 24.
Amended the 2020 schedule of fees to include the park shelter fees and athletic fields.
Approved a development agreement with Sports Impressions, Ltd.
Renewed the city’s event management agreement with Wisconsin Dells Festivals.
Approved the renewed recycling contract with Pellitteri Waste Systems.
Gave out two conditional use permits to C&C Thrill Rides for new attractions at Chula Vista resort, as well as a permit for Dells Zipline Adventures for an attraction at the same location.
Approved the right-of-way plat for a modified intersection at the new high school.
Sanctioned participation in joint reconstruction of 9th Avenue.