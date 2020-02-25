Dells common council officially issues permit for construction of new apartment complex

The Wisconsin Dells common council approved a conditional use permit for new apartments at 920 Race Street during its Feb. 24 meeting, following the recommendation from the plan commission.

The committee was unanimous in its approval of the new apartment complex, which would be 60 units of rent-controlled housing. As it stands, the plan is for the apartments to be in one building on the property.

Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that one of the main points moving forward in the development will be avoiding a traffic bottleneck around the building. 60 units is more than many other residential properties in the Dells, and figuring out how to manage the traffic will be a priority for the city.

“As far as the traffic, and we decided to go ahead with the CUP,” Wojnicz said. “We’ve got our work cut out to decide how we’re going to prevent a bottleneck from the apartments. It was a very good meeting.”

There is no date set for the construction as of now, although Megan Schuetz, a representative from the company leading the project, extolled the need for affordable housing in the area. According to her, Pioneer Ridge apartments, one of the other developments in the Dells, consistently has a waiting list with more than 100 people.