The Wisconsin Dells common council officially named October as Fire Prevention Month, as Kilbourn Fire Department Inspector Jerry Wolfram reminded attendees about various fire safety tips.
The common council voted to name the week of October 6 Fire Prevention Week as well, as the mayor asked Wolfram to comment on the annual declaration. Wolfram did so to a chorus of initial laughter from council members and those in the audience.
Wolfram said that the Kilbourn Fire Department bases its annual fire safety topics on those supplied by the National Fire Safety Association, with a focus on this year on fires in the home.
“The fire department has been partnering with the American Red Cross for the last several years, and they supply us with smoke alarms to help us in our spending on more smoke alarms,” Wolfram said. “So far, since 2014 when we started that program, we put in close to 250 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms… so we’ve made improvements in about 80 homes.”
According to Wolfram, the effort tends to target older homes that might not necessarily be outfitted with safety systems that meet modern fire codes. They also assist citizens that might not be able to check or change their batteries without help.
Wolfram invited anyone who may need assistance from the program to call the fire station and leave a message.
In other business, the council passed 14 measures recommended by committees, including the development agreement with Concept Attractions that was ratified by the finance committee earlier that night. In it, the committee agreed to start development on a new plaza on Elm Street.
Alder Mike Freel voted against the plaza, as he had done in committee. And just as in committee, his “no” was the only “no” of the evening, as the rest of the measures sailed through unanimously.
In addition to this, the council:
Issued a special events permit for a muscle car show on September 28, to take place at Chula Vista.
Approved the 2019 Audit Engagement Letter from the Johnson-Block Company.
Continued to pursue the county library tax exemption for Columbia, Sauk, Adams and Juneau Counties.
Approved the development agreement and the MSA Engineering task order for the new roundabout off of Hwy 12.
Approved the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report for the sewer system.
Accepted the pursual of a 50/50 DNR grant to improve the city tree inventory.
Re-issued a conditional use permit to Port Huron Brewing Company for their annual Oktoberfest.
Approved a seasonal $10 parking sticker.
