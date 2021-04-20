Dells’ community remembers legacy of longtime businessman, civic leader Bud Gussel

“He was very dedicated to himself and the community,” McClyman said. “A great boss and a good neighbor.”

McClyman said Gussel was dedicated to the company he started from the beginning and worked well past retirement age. McClyman said Gussel worked every day “until he physically couldn’t do it anymore.”

“He loved it,” McClyman said when asked why Gussel kept working. “He loved the people. He loved to come to work. When there was like 50 of us working out there he knew everyone of us by our first name and chances are he knew our family.”

Community involvement

Gussel’s achievements go beyond starting and building a successful company. He was a strong civic leader in the Dells community and was the founding member of several organizations still present in the Dells’ area.

“I believe a successful businessman should give back to his community,” Gussel wrote in “My Journey.”