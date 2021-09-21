Dells Country Historical Society hosting first ever barn tour

Dells Country Historical Society will host its first-ever barn tour to showcase the area's agriculture roots.

Dells Country Historical Society Vice President Jean Brew said four barns outside Wisconsin Dells will be featured on the tour. One of the barns and its land were not only used for keeping livestock, but also other events such as dances.

If you go What: Dells Country Historical Society Historic Barn Tour Where: Meet at high school 1501 Brew Farm Rd., Wisconsin Dells When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3 Cost: $5 Info: Call Jean Brew 608-254-7428

“They are still in good shape and have some interesting history,” Brew said. "They are all very different."

Brew said the locations were picked due to the logistics of transporting people, which will be done with a tractor pulling a wagon.