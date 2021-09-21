Dells Country Historical Society hosting first ever barn tour

Dells Country Historical Society will host its first-ever barn tour to showcase the area's agriculture roots.
Dells Country Historical Society Vice President Jean Brew said four barns outside Wisconsin Dells will be featured on the tour. One of the barns and its land were not only used for keeping livestock, but also other events such as dances.
“They are still in good shape and have some interesting history,” Brew said. "They are all very different."
Brew said the locations were picked due to the logistics of transporting people, which will be done with a tractor pulling a wagon. Those who want to take the tour can park in the high school parking lot on Brew Farm Road. The tour is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Oct. 3. Cost is $5.
Brew said she had the idea to host a barn tour from the history of her own barn, a 140-by-50-foot structure which has been in her husband’s family for over 100 years. Her husband was the fourth generation to farm the property. She said her husband's great-grandfather came to the Wisconsin Dells area from the Isle of Man, between England and Northern Ireland, and started a wheat farm. The family later harvested hops during the brief hops boom of 1860s in Sauk County and later switched to dairy farming. The former Brew farm, where Wisconsin Dells High School is located now, will be featured on the tour.
Brew said the other barns showcased on the tour were family-owned and had many different uses.
“That’s what’s the interesting story with all of these is that they have been in families for a long time and had varied uses,” Brew said.
The barn at Dorothy Beghin’s house at 61st Street in the Town of Lyndon, just outside Wisconsin Dells, will also be showcased. Brew and Beghin said the barn has an interesting architecture frame built with construction methods used for its day including hand-drilled holes. The community helped raise the barn to build the structure, which Beghin said is called a bank barn since the structure is dug into a hill.
Beghin said the barn was used for milking cattle. In the days before milk tanks, a separate stone milk house next to her house cooled fresh milk from cows. The barn is now used for storage while she’s working on renovating the stone milk house.
“It’s really a construction that’s very old,” Beghin said of the barn on her property.
Those looking for more information on the barn tour can call Brew at 608-254-7428.
