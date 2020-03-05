Dells curator donates late husband's collected works to Ohio State cartoon museum archives

The Billy Ireland Cartoon Museum and Library accepted the collected works of cartoonist Vernon E. Grant, whose work during the Vietnam War served to make him a known commodity across the country.
Grant himself passed away in 2006, but his wife Betsy, who works with the Friends of H.H. Bennett foundation in the Dells, continues to carry on his legacy. According to her, Grant had been drawing and making art since he could hold a pencil, but he really got his start when he was in graduate school in Tokyo.
Betsy said that while he was a graduate student at Sophia University, a private Catholic college in the heart of Tokyo, Grant developed an appreciation for the Japanese cartoon style of manga. He transformed that appreciation into an integral part of his own work, folding in manga techniques and styles into his own cartoons.
Grant was one of the first American cartoonists to bring Japanese stylings to Western audiences, chiefly with his 1972 book “Monster is Loose!- In Tokyo,” which is meant to be a comical look at the life of a foreigner living in Japan. Betsy said that his nine years living in Tokyo as an African-American inspired much of the book.
“His standalone book was showing what happens to people who are not Japanese when they live in Japan,” Betsy said. “What kind of activities they observe… or what was the reaction of the Japanese at times to people who are not part of the country. His monster represented someone who was a foreigner.”
Vernon Grant first learned of Japanese culture during his time in the military, where he served three tours of duty in the 1960s to Vietnam and Japan. While there, he began developing the military cartoons.
Unlike his long-form work, such as “Monster is Loose!- In Tokyo” or his 1977 sci-fi narrative “The Love Rangers,” Vernon’s war cartoons were often single-panel and exclusively humorous, much closer to “The Far Side” than a full narrative. One strip, a favorite of Betsy’s, shows a soldier wearing a pair of Vietnamese nón lá hats as shoes to walk across a ride paddy, as two soldiers wading through comment “Genius. Sheer genius.”
Vernon’s works were collected in several books, some published by him and some by his wife. As he neared the end of his life, he also penned an essay entitled “The Cartoonist.” In it, he described himself as more than “just a man who draws funny pictures,” but analogized his work to something of a larger calling.
“He is essentially a philosopher, psychologist, story teller, historian, chronologer, sentimentalist and realist rolled into one,” Vernon said in his essay. “He quickly sees many sides of issues that escape the notice of the average observer.”
All of Vernon Grant’s work will live on in the archives of the Billy Ireland museum at Ohio State, where they will be preserved indefinitely. However, Betsy hopes that one day, they won’t just be stored there; they’ll be on display.
“They will, probably, eventually be on display,” Betsy said. “I’m certainly hoping for that.”