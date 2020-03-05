Dells curator donates late husband's collected works to Ohio State cartoon museum archives

The Billy Ireland Cartoon Museum and Library accepted the collected works of cartoonist Vernon E. Grant, whose work during the Vietnam War served to make him a known commodity across the country.

Grant himself passed away in 2006, but his wife Betsy, who works with the Friends of H.H. Bennett foundation in the Dells, continues to carry on his legacy. According to her, Grant had been drawing and making art since he could hold a pencil, but he really got his start when he was in graduate school in Tokyo.

Betsy said that while he was a graduate student at Sophia University, a private Catholic college in the heart of Tokyo, Grant developed an appreciation for the Japanese cartoon style of manga. He transformed that appreciation into an integral part of his own work, folding in manga techniques and styles into his own cartoons.

Grant was one of the first American cartoonists to bring Japanese stylings to Western audiences, chiefly with his 1972 book “Monster is Loose!- In Tokyo,” which is meant to be a comical look at the life of a foreigner living in Japan. Betsy said that his nine years living in Tokyo as an African-American inspired much of the book.