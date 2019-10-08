The Wisconsin Dells finance committee held the first of its two budget meetings Oct. 2, ironing out all proposals before the budget is officially authorized.
This meeting covered a range of topics, from building inspections to public works and the police department. The police department in particular occupied a significant portion of time at the meeting, as the discussion of whether to open a new position for a police officer continued between the committee and Dells police chief Jody Ward.
According to Ward, a new officer would significantly ease the weight on his department. At present, the budget put forward has $57,000 requested by the police department to go to part-time officers. Ward said with an additional full-time officer, that number could be cut in half. And the effects could potentially extend into the overtime budget.
“Right now, part-time I have budget 57,000, and with the new officer I could probably cut that in half,” Ward said. “Overtime’s a different story. Usually when we need overtime it’s right now, and it’s an officer who’s extended because he’s involved in an investigation… I would estimate a reduction of 10,000 if we were to get another officer.”
Ward’s worry is that any part-time officer worth employing would be snapped up to work full-time at another department. He said that there is a nationwide police shortage, and that departments would be eager to bring on a qualified candidate, robbing the Dells of a part-time officer.
You have free articles remaining.
“The problem is now, any part-timer worth their weight, they’re going to get a full-time job very quickly,” Ward said. “Because right now, there is a real epidemic of lack of police. Nationwide. It’s just really rough.”
Ward said that his department’s work at local police academies helps bring in part-time talent once they graduate, but they are quickly pulled off to full-time work after meeting their commitment in the Dells. Ward conceded that the committee had other matters to consider, and no binding decision was made on the matter, but laid out his case to expand his department.
“Those guys work hard, too,” Alder Mike Freel said. “And they do a great job.”
The committee did not officially approve any of the budget at this meeting, rather this was an opportunity for various department heads to pitch the committee on why their budgets were structured as they were.
The second and final finance committee meeting for the 2020 budget will take place Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Dells municipal building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)