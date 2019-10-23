Dells area emergency responders and employees of several major businesses met Oct. 22 in another session for the ongoing Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series, focusing this session on reuniting families after potential disasters.
Held at the Chula Vista Resort, the seminar consisted of analyzing scenarios and developing emergency action plans for the Dells in case the worst should happen. According to Stephanie Manternach, safety and risk manager at the Wilderness, this meeting helped refine the logistics of helping those involved in a potentially disastrous event reunite with their loved ones.
“We’re just kind of going over the logistics,” Manternach said. “Setting up a reunification center so families can find their loved ones they may be missing, and get the services that are needed in those situations.”
Attendees inside worked in groups to find action plans for various disastrous scenarios, be they natural or otherwise. According to Manternach, working together with first responders helps the resorts’ risk management teams set up the best plans to keep guests and staff safe in the event of an emergency.
These sessions are particularly helpful for Manternach and other risk management teams across the Dells, since they ensure that everyone is working on the same page. Manternach and her colleagues have plans in place for such events; everyone from the top of the corporate ladder down to the check-in desk has assigned roles.
“These were set up by our director, within them it gets everything,” Manternach said. “Anywhere from a tornado to a fire, to active shooters. Each of them has a list of what everybody is going to do and should do.”
This event helped Manternach and other risk management teams set up for the aftermath of any disaster that might occur. According to Jed Seidl from the Delton Fire Department, one of the main focuses of the DARES program is to ensure that the Dells/Delton area is set up to recover from any major incident.
Seidl cited how Las Vegas recovered after last year’s shooting, by encouraging people to come back and emphasizing safety. According to Seidl, making sure local businesses and emergency responders are working together efficiently is the key tenet of DARES.
“Everybody had things in place on a smaller scale,” Seidl said. “The DARES project is designed to get all these people working together. In the event the worst case happens, we have a large-scale critical incident, we have all these people working ahead of time, so we all know what’s going to happen if the event ever does happen.”
The DARES program continues next week, with program members coming together to discuss economic recovery in the event of a disaster.
