Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series postpones large training drill until May 2022

The Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series has postponed its large training exercise until spring 2022 due to COVID-19.
The training has been rescheduled for May 3-4, 2022. It was originally scheduled for fall 2020, but due to COVID-19, was pushed to fall of 2021, before the latest shift to spring 2022. The program, also known as D.A.R.E.S, is supported by administrative, training and support staff from Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA, according to the release.
Realizing area hospitals are busy responding to COVID-19 and following public health guidance to keep groups small to reduce the virus’ spread, Delton’s Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Darren Jorgenson said it was best to postpone the large event until next year.
Because the state won’t allow in-person training due to COVID-19, the program asked for an extension to host the large exercise, said Daniel Hardman, Lake Delton’s police chief and public safety director.
“It’s more important that we get everybody together physically,” Hardman said.
Jorgenson said the exercise is the “capstone” that combines training from numerous other exercises leading up to a large drill for significant incidents. Components covered in the series include incident command, law enforcement rescue task force, patient tracking and recovery in the aftermath of an emergency situation, he said.
“(It’s) putting all pieces of the puzzle together,” Jorgenson said of the large drill. “What we do when we train is we try to make it as real as possible so you have that plan in the can, that preparation, that ability to respond to the real thing more efficiently and better position yourself to be successful.”
He said past program training has covered situations like active shooting, house fires as well as car, boat and plane crashes. It also touches on natural disasters, such as tornados and floods.
While Jorgenson said emergency crews in the Dells-Delton area are constantly training, it would be the first time the Dells area has hosted a large training exercise. The exercise will involve not only local emergency crews, such as Lake Delton and Dells area police, fire and ambulance, but also the military, FBI, state patrol and other special forces at the state and federal level collaborating together to prepare for the worst case scenario.
Hardman said one aspect the large drill would focus on is coordination with the hospitals to deal with a large amount of casualties, something he said hasn’t been tested before in the region.
Jorgenson didn’t provide many details of the exact drill scenario since the idea is to make sure emergency crews are “tested” when it's time for the drill.
“What I can tell you is it will involve a fair amount of injured people and it will involve multiple different locations throughout our community,” he said. He said volunteers will be dressed in moulage or mocking injuries for medical training.
Hardman said the other important part of the series helps first responders prepare for an emergency, but also the Dells’ business community with updating its emergency plans so they are ready before disaster strikes. School districts and churches have also participated in sessions, Jorgenson said.
While some changes have been made with the pandemic, the job of a first responder and law enforcement officer doesn’t cease. Jorgensen said emergency crews have adjusted their regular in-house training through virtual methods. If in-person training is needed, proper precautions with social distancing and other CDC recommendations are followed, according to Jorgenson.
“Our job as first responders doesn’t stop,” Jorgenson said. “In fact, this is exactly what we are here for is to respond for emergencies and whether it’s a pandemic or a car crash or a shooting, first responders are here and we are not just going to stop what we do because there is a pandemic.”
The program encourages local businesses, non-profits, or non-governmental organizations that wish to learn more or become involved with the training program to contact DARES Emergency Management Coordinator Jed Seidl at 608-254-8404 or email jseidl@lakedeltonfd.org.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.