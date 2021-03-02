Dells-Delton Area Response Exercise Series postpones large training drill until May 2022

“(It’s) putting all pieces of the puzzle together,” Jorgenson said of the large drill. “What we do when we train is we try to make it as real as possible so you have that plan in the can, that preparation, that ability to respond to the real thing more efficiently and better position yourself to be successful.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said past program training has covered situations like active shooting, house fires as well as car, boat and plane crashes. It also touches on natural disasters, such as tornados and floods.

While Jorgenson said emergency crews in the Dells-Delton area are constantly training, it would be the first time the Dells area has hosted a large training exercise. The exercise will involve not only local emergency crews, such as Lake Delton and Dells area police, fire and ambulance, but also the military, FBI, state patrol and other special forces at the state and federal level collaborating together to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Hardman said one aspect the large drill would focus on is coordination with the hospitals to deal with a large amount of casualties, something he said hasn’t been tested before in the region.

Jorgenson didn’t provide many details of the exact drill scenario since the idea is to make sure emergency crews are “tested” when it's time for the drill.