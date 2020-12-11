Dells-Delton Community Supper ends, gives funds to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council

While the Dells-Delton Community Supper has decided to end serving its meals and community gatherings, the money leftover from donations through the years will help those in need for rental assistance and short-term housing in the Dells' community.

In mid-November, the supper donated its leftover funds to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, based in Wisconsin Dells and serves Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Adams counties. Executive Director Fred Hebert said the supper donated $3,691.74 for the organization to help people in need for any type of crisis they may be facing, like homelessness or short-term motel stays in an emergency.

“We can use some of it for crisis to help people that either lost their jobs or to help pay rent or help in motels or hotels to help them through the crisis,” Hebert said. He said the funds haven’t been spent yet because it’s currently using other crisis funds to help people in need.