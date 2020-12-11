Dells-Delton Community Supper ends, gives funds to Central Wisconsin Community Action Council

While the Dells-Delton Community Supper has decided to end serving its meals and community gatherings, the money leftover from donations through the years will help those in need for rental assistance and short-term housing in the Dells' community.
In mid-November, the supper donated its leftover funds to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, based in Wisconsin Dells and serves Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau and Adams counties. Executive Director Fred Hebert said the supper donated $3,691.74 for the organization to help people in need for any type of crisis they may be facing, like homelessness or short-term motel stays in an emergency.
“We can use some of it for crisis to help people that either lost their jobs or to help pay rent or help in motels or hotels to help them through the crisis,” Hebert said. He said the funds haven’t been spent yet because it’s currently using other crisis funds to help people in need.
Hebert said the organization received a portion of the $25 million issued to the state from the CARES Act to provide up to three months of rent, or up to $3,000, for rental assistance to those who qualified. The program started in June and ended Nov. 24, he said. Funds donated from the community supper are separate and more flexible for those who didn’t meet qualifications under the CARES Act so they can still receive help.
“It’s basically unrestricted as far as having some criteria for eligibility,” Hebert said of the donated funds.
Sharing supper donates
Because it was getting difficult to find volunteers, Charlotte Riley, one of the coordinators and founding members of the Dells-Delton Community Supper, said the event planned to take a hiatus for a year after its final supper in October 2019. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting a hold on gatherings. After several years at Spring Hill Elementary School, organizers decided to permanently end the supper.
“We decided we had a good run of it,” Riley, a Wisconsin Dells resident, said. “We did a lot of good for the community.”
The supper didn’t only provide an option to feed the hungry with a hot meal, but also provide the community with entertainment, like music, bingo and kids activities. Themed nights were made possible by community partners.
Thinking about what to do with the leftover funds donated over the years from area businesses, organizers decided to donate the money to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council for rental assistance. Beacon House Center for Family Enhancement provides a financial incubator for new charities and was the financial umbrella for the Dells-Delton Community Supper. Secretary Deborah Kinder said the donation was to help provide rental assistance for those who didn’t meet requirements under the CARES Act.
“We were especially concerned about people who couldn’t get CARES Act money,” Kinder said.
Riley said she will remember the opportunity for people to come together and will miss helping organize the supper. She expressed gratitude for the efforts of the volunteers, sponsors, community partners and everyone else who made the supper possible over the years.
Hebert said the organization appreciated the supper's concept and staff even helped volunteer their time at the supper and donated funds.
While Riley and the founding members will no longer organize the supper, she's willing to offer advice to those who want to start it back up by calling 608-432-2273.
Providing help
Hebert said he’s seen “all types of crisis” arise from the pandemic and has been "inundated" with requests for help in the communities the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council serves. He mentioned the threat of eviction to those who have a job but are still in a crisis situation, from not being able to obtain transportation, food or not being able to make their rent or car payments. Another situation is providing short-term housing to individuals who show up in the Dells area looking for a job only to find none are available.
He said there’s more demand at the food pantry than ever with about 300 families receiving help.
Hebert expressed appreciation for the donation from the supper. However, he said donations are always welcome to provide additional funds for people in the community and also those from outside the community who just show up in need of assistance.
“It’s amazing how generous people have been since the crisis has hit,” Hebert said. “We’ve always been very fortunate that people are generous… there were some pretty large donors.”
Those who want to donate money to the Community Central Wisconsin Action Council’s programs can drop off or mail funds to 1000 Hwy 13 P.O. Box 430 Wisconsin Dells 53965. For more information, call Hebert at 608-254-8353 or his cell phone at 608-963-9753.
