Dells-Delton EMS paramedics receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Paramedics with Dells-Delton EMS are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials with the ambulance service and Sauk County health leaders.

Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman and Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski said all 22 of the paramedics on staff with the Dells-Delton EMS are scheduled to receive the vaccine.

Gavinski said paramedics started scheduling their first available appointments on Jan. 4.

He wasn’t sure how many paramedics on staff had received their vaccination as of Jan. 5, but anticipates most of them will be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine by the end of this week.

“We don’t know of anybody that’s refused (the vaccine) so we are anticipating all 22 will get vaccinated,” Hardman said. He said four licensed EMT’s on staff with the village, who are also firefighters with the Delton Fire Department, have also been offered to receive the vaccine.

Gavinski said the paramedics with Dells-Delton EMS will receive the Pfizer vaccine at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and work with the hospital for appointments to receive the first and second doses based on their shifts.