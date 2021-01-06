Dells-Delton EMS paramedics receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Paramedics with Dells-Delton EMS are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials with the ambulance service and Sauk County health leaders.
Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman and Dells-Delton EMS Director Dillon Gavinski said all 22 of the paramedics on staff with the Dells-Delton EMS are scheduled to receive the vaccine.
Gavinski said paramedics started scheduling their first available appointments on Jan. 4.
He wasn’t sure how many paramedics on staff had received their vaccination as of Jan. 5, but anticipates most of them will be vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine by the end of this week.
“We don’t know of anybody that’s refused (the vaccine) so we are anticipating all 22 will get vaccinated,” Hardman said. He said four licensed EMT’s on staff with the village, who are also firefighters with the Delton Fire Department, have also been offered to receive the vaccine.
Gavinski said the paramedics with Dells-Delton EMS will receive the Pfizer vaccine at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and work with the hospital for appointments to receive the first and second doses based on their shifts.
Gavinski said it wasn’t required for the paramedics with Dells-Delton EMS to receive the vaccination for the virus. However, he said it’s been mostly widely accepted by staff since the job requires responding to calls for reports of patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
“It’s just an extra safeguard for them,” Gavinski said. “So I think it’s very well received at this point.”
Jeff Jelinek, the incident commander for the Sauk County Health Department’s COVID-19 response, said those in the Phase 1A group of the state’s vaccination guidelines include health providers, paramedics, those working in behavioral health and residents and staff in nursing homes.
Reedsburg Area Medical Center and Sauk Prairie Healthcare are vaccinating eligible groups within Phase 1A categories in its areas. Vaccination efforts for those eligible began around Christmas time, Jelinek said.
Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service announced on its Facebook page Dec. 24 its EMS staff received the vaccine from Reedsburg Area Medical Center.
As of Jan. 5, 85,609 vaccines have been administered statewide out of the 420,000 that were allocated to the state with 266,000 shipped, according to a vaccine summary on the Department of Health Services website.
Hardman said precautions against the virus have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, from obtaining the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment and training staff on when and how to wear it.
Both directors said they haven’t run into any issues with shortages of personal protective equipment.
Hardman said some paramedics have come down with COVID-19, but didn’t say how many contracted the virus because of personal medical information.
Gavinski said he hasn’t heard any specific complaints from those who received the vaccination. He said Jan 5 he had received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that morning and wasn’t displaying any symptoms from the vaccine.
“I think it’s partially a responsible thing when we are seeing some of the vulnerable populations that we are,” Gavinski said when asked why he decided to get the vaccine. “Obviously, not everyone can be vaccinated, so I have nothing that would prohibit me from being vaccinated or any concerns. So I decided to do it.”
Gavinski hopes the vaccine is the first step to getting back to normal, before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped communities large and small around the globe.
“I hope its effective and that’s what it takes,” he said.
Vaccination
guidelines
Jelinek said the state is hoping to vaccinate all those in the Phase 1A group in February before moving to Phase 1B to vaccinate other essential workers and older age groups. A list of those eligible for the next phase has not been finalized yet, Jelinek said.
The state Department of Health Services said it anticipates vaccinations in the Phase 1B group may include those age 75 and older and non–health care frontline essential workers, while those in Phase 1C, will include ages 65–74, ages 16–64 with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not included in Phase 1B. The information is subject to change based on further guidelines and vaccine supply, according to the state’s website.
The Sauk County Health Department’s website estimates the vaccine might not be ready for the general public until this spring or later.
Jelinek said it’s difficult to determine an exact timeline when the vaccine will be ready for the general public.
“To put a timeline on that is pretty difficult to do right now,” he said.
Jelinek said those who have questions or concerns about the vaccine can visit the Sauk County Public Health Department’s website and click on the COVID-19 vaccine information tab for more information about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
