Dells Events looks back on top five stories of 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact throughout the world and it was no different in the Wisconsin Dells area.
As the Dells Events looks back on the top five stories of 2020, the No. 1 newsmaker was quite obvious. The novel coronavirus impacted daily life, shutting down schools, businesses, and major events. Some people became sick and recovered. Many did not. Most bars and restaurants shifted to carry-out or curbside pickup service and limited in-person dining.
Area schools closed in mid-March and eventually shifted to virtual learning. In the fall, schools struggled returning to in-person learning as virus outbreaks occurred in a few Dells schools. Parents grappled balancing work and helping their children with virtual classes.
Tourism, the area’s biggest commodity, was not immune to COVID-19. Waterparks were forced to shutdown and many of the Dells’ most famous events were scrapped. There’s no question the local economy was hit hard. Resorts, both large and small, still face an uncertain future. With less tourists visiting the Dells and Lake Delton, cash flow was reduced throughout the local economy.
As cases continued to rise, hospital beds filled, leaving healthcare workers overwhelmed. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and social distancing became the “new normal” in 2020.
However, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.
A few very promising vaccines have been approved. In recent weeks, the vaccine has been distributed to healthcare professionals, including in Sauk and Columbia counties. As more people receive the vaccine, the world should return to some type of normalcy in 2021. While there is still a long road ahead, better days are on the horizon.
Tommy Bartlett show ends after 70-year run
Tommy Bartlett Show owner Tom Diehl said the water ski show has “withstood the test of time” during its 70 years of operation along Lake Delton. However, it couldn’t withstand the obstacles the COVID-19 pandemic presented.
The show announced Wednesday it would remain closed permanently. The Tommy Bartlett Exploratory science exhibit business will continue to operate. Diehl said the show would have “continued to be a viable attraction” if not for the pandemic.
The business was based on advice Bartlett himself gave to Diehl, who started working at the show in 1967.
“The one thing he insisted on was giving more value for their money and always give clean, wholesome family entertainment,” Diehl said.
The show’s business model requires 2,500 customers per day for the 100-day season to make a profit. With the show suffering a complete loss of revenue from the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and an estimated cost of $1 million in expenses to start back up again, Diehl didn’t see the business recovering from the loss.
“When you’ve put 54 years of your life into this family business, it certainly isn’t the way we want to end the 70-year run of the show,” Diehl said. “But in business, you can’t make emotional decisions. You have to make decisions based on the facts and there’s no way I could see between now and next year that we would have any chance of having things back to normal.”
The 75-year-old Diehl said he will still be involved in the community and local government. He currently serves as a trustee on the Lake Delton Village Board and on the Bank of Wisconsin Dells and Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau boards.
Diehl said revenue from the show is about $3.5 million in a normal year. With only the exploratory open, revenue was about $300,000 — enough to cover payroll.
In 2008, the show and the Dells area faced tragedy when floods drained Lake Delton. In the aftermath of the disaster, Diehl was a key player in helping refill Lake Delton and getting the community back on track as a part of a task force with several state officials.
The uncertainty of the issue over a decade ago was a different matter compared to the significance of the pandemic, Diehl said. If the virus isn’t under control, a vaccine takes a while to develop and then the public still may not feel comfortable going out in crowds, he said.
“You put all those things together and you make the business decision,” Diehl said. “It’s just not doable and no matter how you were tied to it emotionally, it’s just not doable.”
Wisconsin Dells opens ‘impressive’ new high school
The new Wisconsin Dells High School on Brew Farm Road has only been open a week, but students and staff are already impressed with several features of the building.
What struck High School Counselor Kim Cummings, English Teacher Mike Michalsky and Physical Education Teacher Bobby Buss the most about the building is the natural light that flows throughout and the additional space, something they said the old high school didn’t have.
“This building is remarkable,” said Cummings, who has been employed with the school district for 16 years. “It is, I think, beyond anyone’s expectations.”
While the school is operating at the less than the 650 maximum capacity due to some students completing virtual learning and the shifting A/B schedules due to the coronavirus, Principal Hugh Gaston said he felt students and staff were getting along well in the new building.
The high school, which will hold grades 9-12, was built with the help of a $33 million referendum passed by voters in 2018. The building was also funded with $27 million from the Dells premier resort tax raised by the city of Wisconsin Dells and the village of Lake Delton, a $3.2 million land donation from Todd and Shari Nelson, and a cash donation from Sally Olson Bracken of $500,000. The old high school is now the middle school.
District Administrator Terry Slack said some of the features in the building include more flexible space for science, technology, engineering and math classes and an expanded modern learning environment for classes like family consumer education, business and technology courses. Each section of the building is separated by subjects into wings and includes a commons area with furniture outside the classroom for collaboration.
Slack said other upgrades, besides the natural light to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, include higher ceilings and better ventilation. Slack said other details include the architecture to symbolize the geographic elements in the community, like the commons area with the blue tile and gold benches to represent the Wisconsin River and the sandstone bluffs.
Slack said the recently completed gymnasium includes a walking track and fitness room while the outdoor facilities are about 50% complete. Those facilities will include soccer and practice fields, football/soccer stadium and four baseball and softball fields, he said. The upgraded sports facilities also provide an opportunity to host games and practices on site rather than travel off campus.
Space was one of the components in deciding to build the new high school. Slack said the 209,800 square foot building has a capacity to fit 650 students while the former high school, a 60-year-old and 127,000 square foot building, could only hold 466 students. Between grades 8-12, 675 students were packed into the old building last year.
Some students were also impressed by the natural light and design of the building. Senior Brooke Hartley, 17, was impressed by the smaller collaboration areas located throughout the building.
Wisconsin Dells area man charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A Wisconsin Dells man has been charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Brian Higgins, 51, is charged by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office with material support of an act of terrorism – a 20-year felony. Higgins was arrested Oct. 15 in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan to be arraigned in Antrim County 86th District Court on the charge, according to the release posted on the Michigan Attorney General’s Office website. Court dates have not been scheduled.
According to the affidavit, Higgins was one of the individuals who allegedly aided physical surveillance of the Governor’s private vacation home. Higgins, while on a nighttime surveillance of the home, allegedly provided the use of his night-vision goggles for the surveillance. Additionally, he allegedly used a mounted digital dash camera located in his vehicle to record the surveillance of the Governor’s home in order to aid in kidnapping plans.
Higgins is the eighth person charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home. The Attorney General’s office charged seven other men after the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants Oct. 7 in a joint operation with the U.S. Attorneys of the Eastern and Western districts of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Michigan State Police.
The alleged militia group also allegedly spent a weekend conducting firearms and combat training on roughly two acres near a residence in the town of Courtland.
Including this latest charge against Higgins, a total of 20 state felony charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel against eight individuals known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen or associates of Wolverine Watchmen. Federal charges were also filed against six other individuals.
All but one of the six defendants charged last week have been arraigned and are in custody in Michigan jails.
The suspects were alleged to have called on members of the Wolverine Watchmen and associates to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them and made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse.
Noah’s Ark GM fired after anti-mask rant
Noah’s Ark Waterpark announced the firing of general manager Mark Whitfield July 23, after he sent an email to Sauk County officials claiming a proposed mask mandate was unnecessary to combat the “phantom China virus.”
In a July 20 email to Sauk County Board Supervisor Wally Czuprynko, Whitfield said requiring Sauk County residents and visitors to wear masks was “unconstitutional,” saying that any sort of mandate would be a slippery slope that could lead to women being forced to wear hijabs. He said that personally, he had both medical and religious objections to any mass requirement for masks to combat COVID-19.
“I have a medical condition that would cause me personal and irreparable harm to have to wear a face covering out in public,” Whitfield said in the email. “I also have a religious problem with it… the mark of the beast. I would exercise both of those rights to the fullest extent of the court system.”
Whitfield did not specify what medical disorder he suffers from that would prevent him from wearing a mask. According to the Center for Disease Control, only people who have significant trouble breathing, infants and unconscious people can face danger from facemasks.
The core of Whitfield’s argument against any mask requirement is twofold: that COVID-19 in Sauk County has not been a serious problem, and that the Dells-Delton area would face a severe economic impact. According to him, visitors come to the area with the expectation of being “a free people.”
“The economy would collapse if Sauk County Supervisors go ahead with this kind of action,” Whitfield said in the email. “People come here to be a free people. Business would never recover.”
The state of Wisconsin has not released any concrete economic figures for the quarter since the state Supreme Court overturned the safer-at-home order, but Sauk County Health Director Tim Lawther said the Dells area saw approximately 100,000 tourists over the Fourth of July weekend, and the city’s streets are filled to the brim with visitors on a weekly basis.
Whitfield attacked Lawther in his email as being “a certified liar,” saying Lawther told the public he was unaware what Dells businesses were doing to prevent the virus’ spread. However, Lawther said that isn’t true.
“I never said that, because I was in many, many, many of these meetings,” Lawther said. “I know what a lot of Dells businesses are doing. In fact, every single waterpark in Sauk County was on at least a couple of calls with our department, talking about what their thoughts were, what their plans were, what would work for them.”
Lawther said that all of the waterparks under his jurisdiction, Noah’s Ark included, submitted proposals on their plans to combat COVID-19, and has remained in contact with his department since. Lawther and his staff even went on site visits to each of the parks in order to walk through their plans step-by-step with park management, he said. The health department also followed up at Noah’s Ark with a routine inspection July 6-8, providing a positive assessment of both the general condition of the park as well as its COVID-19 response.
After Lawther saw Whitfield’s email, he said he received a phone call from John Reilly, chief operating officer of Noah’s Ark parent company Palace Entertainment, stating that Whitfield’s email does not align with the company’s position on COVID-19 response.
Whitfield also said that Sauk, Columbia and Adams counties have been “free areas of the state since May 12,” and that “leftist politicians in Madison or Milwaukee” were trying to impose their will on the rest of the state. He claimed that only four people in the three counties total have died, and that all of them were over 80 years old with pre-existing health issues.
“Not one number that he’s quoted there is accurate,” Lawther said. “In Sauk County, there have been three COVID deaths, which we report on our website on a daily basis. And they were not all over the age of 80.”
Mark Whitfield and Palace Entertainment could not be reached for additional comment on this story.