Dells Events looks back on top five stories of 2020

Whitfield attacked Lawther in his email as being “a certified liar,” saying Lawther told the public he was unaware what Dells businesses were doing to prevent the virus’ spread. However, Lawther said that isn’t true.

“I never said that, because I was in many, many, many of these meetings,” Lawther said. “I know what a lot of Dells businesses are doing. In fact, every single waterpark in Sauk County was on at least a couple of calls with our department, talking about what their thoughts were, what their plans were, what would work for them.”

Lawther said that all of the waterparks under his jurisdiction, Noah’s Ark included, submitted proposals on their plans to combat COVID-19, and has remained in contact with his department since. Lawther and his staff even went on site visits to each of the parks in order to walk through their plans step-by-step with park management, he said. The health department also followed up at Noah’s Ark with a routine inspection July 6-8, providing a positive assessment of both the general condition of the park as well as its COVID-19 response.

After Lawther saw Whitfield’s email, he said he received a phone call from John Reilly, chief operating officer of Noah’s Ark parent company Palace Entertainment, stating that Whitfield’s email does not align with the company’s position on COVID-19 response.