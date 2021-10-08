Dells Events reporter leaving Capital Newspapers

Wisconsin Dells Events Reporter Erica Dynes is leaving Capital Newspapers to take a marketing assistant position at Shaw Media, a newspaper company in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Her last day with the Dells Events is Oct. 8.
Regional Editor Aaron Holbrook thanked Dynes for her work.
“We will continue to serve the community and hope to soon have another talented journalist joining our staff,” Holbrook said.
Those who want to submit story tips, meeting agendas or press releases can email wde-news@wiscnews.com.
“The past five years as a reporter have been incredible. I have learned so much during my time here that I will take with me into the next chapter of my life and I am excited to continue my career in the newspaper industry,” Dynes said. “I want to thank the Capital Newspapers staff and editors for guiding and helping me learn the ropes of this exciting and challenging industry. I also want to thank the officials and community members I’ve had a chance to work with over the past five years and trusting me to tell their stories.”
Dynes started her newspaper career with Capital Newspapers as a sports/news reporter with the Juneau County Star-Times in September 2016. She was promoted to a news reporter for sister publication the Reedsburg-Times Press in September 2017. She transferred to the Wisconsin Dells Events in August 2020.
She was recognized by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association with a first place award in 2017 Better Newspaper Contest in the Division F category for Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting for her story on challenges families from the area face with premature birth.