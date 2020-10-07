Dells fall wine walk tickets sell out; two-day format proves successful

Wisconsin Dells' fall wine walk sold out during the second day of the event.

Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Managing Director of Festivals & Events Jenifer Dobbs said the event sold out of all 450 tickets for the Saturday wine walk while 150 were sold Friday.

This year’s wine walk was held Oct. 1 and 2, split into two days to limit the amount of people due to COVID-19. Other precautions were also taken, such as wine samples and appetizers placed in individual cups for attendees to take.

This year, 22 locations were on the walk including Riverfront Terrace, Showboat Saloon, DooHickey’s Gifts, Dells Distillery, Bella Goose Coffee, the Kilbourn Fire Department and Winnebago Gift Shop.

