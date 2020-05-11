Dells Farmers Market plans opening date despite COVID-19 uncertainty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau began preparations for the 2020 farmers market May 4, putting out the initial call for vendors.

Pushed back to May 31 due to COVID-19, the bureau is looking to have the market fully populated in time to fill its new location. For the first time, Dells residents looking for farm-fresh goods will look to the intersection of Broadway and Cedar Street, the same lot as the nightly entertainment project that kicked off in 2019.

According to Festival Director Jenifer Dobbs, the bureau hopes to attract more than 15 vendors, aiming higher than 2019, which pulled in between 10 and 15 every week. She said that the coronavirus is making finding vendors more difficult, but that the bureau will stick to its goal.

Despite the fact Wisconsin labeled farmers markets as an essential service, Dobbs and her team decided to push back the launch of the market in order to build safe procedures for both vendors and customers. She said that hand sanitizer stations will be posted throughout the market, and that vendors will maintain a safe distance from customers to promote sanitation.