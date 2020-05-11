Dells Farmers Market plans opening date despite COVID-19 uncertainty

The Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau began preparations for the 2020 farmers market May 4, putting out the initial call for vendors.
Pushed back to May 31 due to COVID-19, the bureau is looking to have the market fully populated in time to fill its new location. For the first time, Dells residents looking for farm-fresh goods will look to the intersection of Broadway and Cedar Street, the same lot as the nightly entertainment project that kicked off in 2019.
According to Festival Director Jenifer Dobbs, the bureau hopes to attract more than 15 vendors, aiming higher than 2019, which pulled in between 10 and 15 every week. She said that the coronavirus is making finding vendors more difficult, but that the bureau will stick to its goal.
Despite the fact Wisconsin labeled farmers markets as an essential service, Dobbs and her team decided to push back the launch of the market in order to build safe procedures for both vendors and customers. She said that hand sanitizer stations will be posted throughout the market, and that vendors will maintain a safe distance from customers to promote sanitation.
While the market is currently scheduled to open May 31, the outcome in the court case Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm could influence the opening date. If the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of the legislature, the statewide “safer at home” order could lapse immediately, permitting businesses to reopen in full. If that comes to pass, Dobbs said the bureau may look at moving the start date up.
“We were going to open on Memorial Day weekend,” Dobbs said. “It is a possibility if everything opens up and we feel that it’s safe, and we have the amount of vendors we would need, we could open up the weekend before. But seeing where we’re at right now, I hate to rush anything and do a bad job.”
Conversely, if the order ends up extended beyond the current May 26 expiration date, Dobbs said the bureau does not currently have a set plan. Since farmers markets are considered an essential service, they could choose to open on May 31 regardless, but Dobbs said that the situation may be more fluid.
“We could continue to move forward with them, but we’ll just have to talk to our vendors, get a feel from the community and see what the best decision is.”
Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, anybody with questions about selling at the Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market can contact the bureau’s Briana Faber at briana@wisdells.com, and check the market’s Facebook page for updates as the opening date approaches.
