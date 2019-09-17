The Wisconsin Dells Finance Committee approved a new development agreement for the downtown area after spirited discussion at its September 16 meeting.
Kevin Ricks, president of Concept Attractions, was on hand at the meeting to discuss the potential new developments. According to the plan, corroborated by Ricks, the current Wizard Quest will move into a new building, while Ripley’s Believe It or Not will replace Wizard Quest in its current location. A new attraction will go where Ripley’s currently is.
However, the movement was not the main point of contention on the docket. Alder Mike Freel objected to the plan for a new plaza on Elm Street, which would close off a section of the road the way the old Duchess Plaza did on Oak Street. According to Freel, his constituents were unhappy with the potential road closures.
“I get a lot of phone calls about shutting down city roads,” Freel said. “That really bothers me, shutting down city roads, especially when people are coming up to this morning, having coffee at the Mobil. ‘How are you going to shut a road down for 60 days? That’s the only time the Dells is busy.’”
Freel’s thought was to move the proposed Elm Street plaza to the Trumble lot, where the city had hosted free nightly entertainment over the summer.
However, Ricks pushed back on that proposal. He said that in order for this plaza to work, it must be “adjacent to or touching an anchor tenant,” a stipulation the Trumble lot fails to meet. Furthermore, Ricks said that if the plaza were to be in that location, it would go unseen.
Alder Terry Marshall backed up Ricks, saying that at first he was not in favor of blocking off a road to build a new plaza, but he came around on the idea after talking to his constituents and doing research of his own.
“After talking to some of the business people downtown, they encouraged me, ‘We’ve got to do something in this town, haven’t you ever taken a chance in your own business?’” Marshall said. “The city needs to take that chance too, to do something different to draw people into town.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ultimately, the committee sided with Ricks and Marshall, and voted 3-1 to recommend the plaza to the common council. Freel voted against the measure, and audibly registered his disapproval after the vote.
In other business, the committee approved a seasonal parking sticker for lots three and seven in the downtown area, at a cost of $10. However, if any resident loses their sticker, it will be $10 to replace it.
In other business, the committee:
Heard an audit of the city’s 2018 expenses from Johnson Block and Company.
Approved the 2019 Audit Engagement Letter from the same company.
Approved a 50/50 DNR urban forestry grant that will benefit the city’s tree inventory.
Allocated funds for a new roundabout in conjunction with the Dells school district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)