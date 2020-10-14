Dells’ H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum will temporarily close for 2021 season due to budget cuts

The H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum in Wisconsin Dells will remain closed to visitor services for the 2021 season due to staff reassignments from state budget cutbacks.
The museum will reopen for normal operations in spring 2022, said Kara R. O’Keeffe, director of communications for the Wisconsin Historical Society. It is currently closed for the season as a part of standard operations, she said. All reservations and walking tours will be honored through October, she said.
The temporary closure of the museum honoring the legendary photographer who made the Dells’ famous is one of several historical sites around the state that will pause its visitor services temporarily because of staff reassignments to other departments. The decision is to absorb about $3.5 million from a combined revenue loss and budget cuts as well as help with the state’s COVID-19 response effort, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The reassignments mean the society will temporarily pause services in a number of areas, including visitor services. Other state sites affected by the reassignments for next season include Villa Louis, Pendarvis, First Capitol, Stonefield, Wade House Historic Site, Madeline Island Museum, and Reed School, according to the statement.
The state historical society is required to reduce state tax revenue support by $1 million during the current fiscal year, according to the statement. The reduction comes on top of a $2.5 million projected decrease in revenue during the same period due to the impact of COVID-19 on operations.
“We appreciate the understanding of our community members and stakeholders as we navigate these difficult decisions over the coming months,” the state historical society said. “While our team adjusts its focus to helping communities and families around the state affected by COVID-19, we will continue to care for and invest in the physical infrastructure and collections at our historic sites and properties.”
Dave Rambow, site manager for the museum, did not return a voicemail seeking comment on the temporary closure.
