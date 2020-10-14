Dells’ H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum will temporarily close for 2021 season due to budget cuts

The H.H. Bennett Studio and Museum in Wisconsin Dells will remain closed to visitor services for the 2021 season due to staff reassignments from state budget cutbacks.

The museum will reopen for normal operations in spring 2022, said Kara R. O’Keeffe, director of communications for the Wisconsin Historical Society. It is currently closed for the season as a part of standard operations, she said. All reservations and walking tours will be honored through October, she said.

The temporary closure of the museum honoring the legendary photographer who made the Dells’ famous is one of several historical sites around the state that will pause its visitor services temporarily because of staff reassignments to other departments. The decision is to absorb about $3.5 million from a combined revenue loss and budget cuts as well as help with the state’s COVID-19 response effort, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Historical Society.

The reassignments mean the society will temporarily pause services in a number of areas, including visitor services. Other state sites affected by the reassignments for next season include Villa Louis, Pendarvis, First Capitol, Stonefield, Wade House Historic Site, Madeline Island Museum, and Reed School, according to the statement.