Dells hardware store changing hands after nearly 50 years under Steffes

“The store will be run the same, and they (customers) will be treated the same,” Steffes said, noting his policy of greeting each person who walks through the door, learning their names and making sure to help them find what they need. He’s been in business for so long, he’s gotten to know four generations of patrons, he said.

“We just have a real good rapport with our customers,” he said.

Booth, who worked as a manager for a trucking company before coming to the store in 1992, said he’s learned a lot from Steffes about working in retail and plans to carry those principles forward.

“That’s what made us. That’s why we survived,” Booth said of their customer service. “There used to be five hardware stores in town, and now there’s one.”

Their customer base has changed dramatically in recent years, they said, particularly after the initial shutdown at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Booth said that “changed everything,” bringing more women to the store than ever before, which he attributed to the service, selection and the store’s smaller size compared to big box stores.

They’re also seeing more people from Chicago and Milwaukee become permanent residents of the Dells area.