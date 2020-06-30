Dells' High Rock Cafe partners with local farmer to give out more than 200 pounds of cheese curds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dells’ High Rock Cafe celebrated June Dairy Month through a partnership with Davis Family Dairy, bringing free cheese curds to all customers.

The giveaway was the brainchild of Chris Davis, owner of the nearby Davis Family Dairy. The curds were made with milk from his cows, processed at Mullins Cheese in Knowlton, Wisconsin. According to Davis, he first hatched the idea when the COVID economic stimulus package came out.

“When they were giving the stimulus package out, the $1,200… my thoughts are, a stimulus package is something that gets reinvested,” Davis said. “High Rock is a community member, locally owned, and that’s why I wanted to do something with them. That is what I consider a stimulus.”

As the stimulus package came out, Davis said the Wisconsin dairy industry was facing a downturn, and so he saw a partnership with High Rock as a way to both help a local business and get his own product out into the community.

Working with High Rock was a straightforward choice for Davis, as he attended both elementary and high school with co-owners Wade Bernander and Justin Draper. In a news release about the giveaway, Draper said he and Bernander took the idea right away.