Dells high school temporarily shuts down library to prevent spread of bedbugs

Additionally, the school consulted the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that one bug does not equal an infestation, and that infestations in schools are infrequent. Gaston said that he and the rest of the high school staff will “remain vigilant,” but that they do not expect further issues to arise.

District Administrator Terry Slack echoed that sentiment, saying that the school’s prompt response to the threat of infestation helped prevent the worst.

“I think we definitely took a proactive stance on this matter, dealt with it aggressively up front,” Slack said. “As a result, we’ve contained the issue at hand quite well.”

Slack said that the staff and students are advised to keep on the lookout for any future bedbugs, but that he and the school do not expect an infestation to arise.

“Never say never is the old adage,” Slack said. “With our custodians and staff being aware of this, taking a heightened approach, being on the lookout… we’ll continue to have them monitor things moving forward.”

Gaston said any concerned parents or guardians who want to learn more are welcome to use the resources available online through the CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency.

