Dells high school temporarily shuts down library to prevent spread of bedbugs

Wisconsin Dells High School quashed a potential bedbug problem Feb. 11, closing down the school library and calling in pest control to cut down on threats of an infestation.
According to Principal Hugh Gaston, school administrators learned of the potential issue that afternoon, when school staff found a live specimen in the library. The school immediately closed the library for the remainder of the day to conduct an inspection and a deep cleaning.
Gaston said that the inspection showed no signs of an infestation, and that it appeared to be a single bedbug in the library. The grounds and custodial staff underwent a thorough cleaning process all throughout the library in order to snuff out any chance of mass breeding.
“As a precaution, we immediately closed the library and informed Buildings and Grounds Director Scott Walsh,” Gaston said in an email to parents, students and staff. “He and his staff have sprayed a recommended and approved product on all upholstered furniture and the entire carpet. The evening custodial staff will follow up tonight and wipe down all solid surfaces.”
Upon the arrival of pest control the following day, Gaston and the administrative staff learned that the captured specimen was a late-stage bedbug, which indicates that an infestation is unlikely. The prime indicator of an infestation is a plurality of younger bedbugs, while a single older specimen can be chalked up as an anomaly.
Additionally, the school consulted the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said that one bug does not equal an infestation, and that infestations in schools are infrequent. Gaston said that he and the rest of the high school staff will “remain vigilant,” but that they do not expect further issues to arise.
District Administrator Terry Slack echoed that sentiment, saying that the school’s prompt response to the threat of infestation helped prevent the worst.
“I think we definitely took a proactive stance on this matter, dealt with it aggressively up front,” Slack said. “As a result, we’ve contained the issue at hand quite well.”
Slack said that the staff and students are advised to keep on the lookout for any future bedbugs, but that he and the school do not expect an infestation to arise.
“Never say never is the old adage,” Slack said. “With our custodians and staff being aware of this, taking a heightened approach, being on the lookout… we’ll continue to have them monitor things moving forward.”
Gaston said any concerned parents or guardians who want to learn more are welcome to use the resources available online through the CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency.