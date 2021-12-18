Dells High School to host holiday fair for area residents

Food for the holidays is often a big expense. The Happy Kids Network is once again looking to alleviate that issue.

The Wisconsin Dells-based nonprofit is operating its fourth annual Holiday Market Dec. 23 from noon to 6 p.m. at Wisconsin Dells High School. Families in the Wisconsin Dells School District are allowed to get food, cookware and other essentials for the holidays regardless of income or any other factors. All items will be free of charge.

"We will have over 100,000 pounds of food available," said Autumn Giddings, Vice President of Happy Kids Network. "A lot of it fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, meats and cheeses, things like that. Lots of canned goods to help folks get through the winter."

Along with the different food items, the Holiday Market will also have kitchen goods. Air fryers, slow cookers, griddles, skillets, pots and pans and other tools will be available for families.

Blankets and other bedding will also be at the event. Families can also get toiletries and cleaning products.

"As much as your family can use, we are going to send home with you," said Giddings.