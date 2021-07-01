DELLS HISTORY COLUMN: Kilbourn inter-county fair

How many times did my father-in-law, Daniel C. Brew, tell how as a 10-year-old boy, he led a Holstein bull through Kilbourn City to the Kilbourn Inter-County Fair? He wasn’t clear whether it was a bull calf or a full-grown bull, only that it beat another animal from Pabst Breeding Farm in Oconomowoc.

Later, he was to watch a flock of geese on the Dells Dairy Farm, west of Kilbourn City. The geese were messy and soon became dinner. They were replaced by five Shropshire ewes from a Mr. Boorman of Mauston. Dan Brew learned how to show and was off to fairs around the Midwest by railroad car. He rented one for the season to haul his show string of sheep and the needed feed. He had quit high school as a sophomore as he said he made more money than the teacher.

He toured every August to October showing several breeds of sheep. His favorites were Dorsets, first with horns and later as polled rams. His biggest win was in 1953, at the National Dorset Show, Columbus, Ohio. He was awarded “Champion Ewe.” A friend told him to take her home undefeated because the next judge may not give her the same recognition. He took the advice and went home and continued showing sheep until he was past 75 years of age.