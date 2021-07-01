DELLS HISTORY COLUMN: Kilbourn inter-county fair

How many times did my father-in-law, Daniel C. Brew, tell how as a 10-year-old boy, he led a Holstein bull through Kilbourn City to the Kilbourn Inter-County Fair? He wasn’t clear whether it was a bull calf or a full-grown bull, only that it beat another animal from Pabst Breeding Farm in Oconomowoc.
Later, he was to watch a flock of geese on the Dells Dairy Farm, west of Kilbourn City. The geese were messy and soon became dinner. They were replaced by five Shropshire ewes from a Mr. Boorman of Mauston. Dan Brew learned how to show and was off to fairs around the Midwest by railroad car. He rented one for the season to haul his show string of sheep and the needed feed. He had quit high school as a sophomore as he said he made more money than the teacher.
He toured every August to October showing several breeds of sheep. His favorites were Dorsets, first with horns and later as polled rams. His biggest win was in 1953, at the National Dorset Show, Columbus, Ohio. He was awarded “Champion Ewe.” A friend told him to take her home undefeated because the next judge may not give her the same recognition. He took the advice and went home and continued showing sheep until he was past 75 years of age.
Kilbourn Inter-County Fair was incorporated in 1901 with President Nat Wetzel from the Dells Resort Company. The fairgrounds were located on River Road, south of the access road to Cold Water Canyon. All that remains in 2021 is the race track outline.
In 1910, an Inter-County Teacher’s Institute was held at the local high school during the fair week. It was organized by Chester W. Smith, superintendent of Columbia County Schools. Teachers were invited to take a boat ride on the river for 50 cents and they should return in time to take the train home. It was reported that Mr. Prothero and Philbrick of Baraboo drove to Kilbourn City in a record time of 27 minutes at a speed of 43 mph. Auto races were featured at the 1910 fair as well as horse races. Another feature was hot air balloon ascensions for two days.
The 1912 version of the fair featured a flying machine and the usual agricultural exhibits. The local newspaper listed prizes supplied by local merchants in 1913 such as, Charles A. Borcher- two pounds Broadway Coffee for “Best 10 ears of yellow dent corn and Best Squash”; Fedderly & Mulligan, three pieces of Cream City enamelware for “Best Apple” display; I.W. York & Co. Portage & Kilbourn, half-barrel of flour for “Best Baking” display using York’s Best Flour.
Winning in the school section was Arthur Kane for “Best 10 ears of corn” and Rob Murray Jr. for first-place for corn stalks.
The 1914 newspaper reported the Kilbourn Community Band will play nightly during the fair. There will be a street carnival as well as the usual school contest, also including a children’s speaking event. Races listed as the following, pony, speed, farmers, and comic racing.
By 1917, the Kilbourn Inter-County Fair listed O.S. Atcherson, president; A.J. Barrett, vice president; W.G. Gillespie, secretary; R. B. Crothers, treasurer. Additional board members were I.S. Berry, Walter Stein, Ray C. Walker, J. E. Jones, local newspaper editor, and Wm. Rohrbeck.
The Dells Country Historical Society recently received samples of the premiums offered, samples of complimentary tickets to enter the fair and 1920 Premium List. The following were listed by departments, horses, John Willard, Cattle, J.C. Edmonds; sheep, A.J. Barrett; swine, William Rohrbeck; poultry, H.W. Loomis, 15 types of birds including ducks and turkeys; horticulture, agriculture and dairy, J.W. Manis; woman’s work and fine arts, Lillian Ramsey; youth, Lillian Ramsey; education-school, Inez Nelson; flowers and plants, Edna Crothers; pantry store, Mrs. L.N. Morse.
Area rural schools were encouraged to prepare a display of farm products in their district. Exhibits were to include at least four varieties of potatoes, sheafs of grain, corn, vegetables, and a display of alfalfa or clover grasses.
Youth were invited to enter the annual corn growing contest. The best 10 ears won the young man a trip to Madison for a week of corn school and his expenses not to exceed $12. This was the precursor of the Farm Short Course held each winter to introduce young men to better farming methods.
The Kilbourn Inter-County Fair continued until 1924 when a vote was taken by shareholders and the fair was abandoned. The counties around the area continue to conduct annual events, where 4-H youth, FFA, and adults continue to exhibit examples of their work. Most area fairs are conducted in July or August and include carnivals, bands, and racing events. The tradition of exhibiting and entertaining continues for more than 100 years in many locations around Wisconsin. We hope you are able to support fairs in your area. It will be good to greet friends and neighbors at these venues in 2021.
Jean Brew, vice president, Dells Country Historical Society,