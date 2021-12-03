Dells holiday train even stays on track even without a train

The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council held its annual Holiday Train event at the Wisconsin Dells Train Depot despite not having the train due to Canadian Pacific Railway's continued precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the missing decorated train, Dells residents showed up in expectedly smaller, but still significant numbers. Attendees still had their share of things to look forward to, such as a short sleigh ride, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (portrayed by volunteers Dr. Daniel Joseph and Becky Johnson) and two elves (volunteers Ali Schrank and Jen Lagoda), and Christmas songs played by local DJ Jake Beard and performed by the Wisconsin Dells Middle School Band.
All proceeds from the event went to the Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells Community Food Pantry of CWCAC. Canadian Pacific Rail, despite not bringing the train, donated its annual $4,500.
"It feels good to be out here except that we're not going to have the train this year," said Beard. "We're still doing our best to raise money for the food pantry and the Community Action. I'm glad to see some people are here."
Fred Hebert, the CWCAC's Executive Director, saw 2021's rendition as a success despite the missing main attraction.
"We're pretty impressed with the turnout," said Hebert. "See a lot of young kids here with their parents. We sure appreciate the junior high school band coming here and performing for us. Look around and we probably have close to 100 people so far."
Despite the lesser turnout, the 54 raffle tickets, sold as paint paddles with numbers written on them, sold out. Raffle prizes were distributed near the end of the event and included Culver's meal vouchers, gift cards for various stores, Bucks and Packers Highland Mint prints and a one-night stay at Wintergreen Conference Center and Clarion Hotel and Suites. Hebert spun a prize wheel with the numbers from the paddles listed on it and Beard called out the prize winners.
The grand prize, a drawing for two tickets to the upcoming Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game on Dec. 12, was drawn after the event and a winner has not been named.
Along with the monetary donations, two volunteers from the pantry, Wally Zepplin and Holly Weber, accepted food donations from attendees.
"The community has just been wonderfully generous and very supportive and we're grateful for any and all donations," said Weber.
"The crowd is not as big," said Zepplin. "We kind of expected that, but we've got Santa and the sleigh rides and all the candy bags for the kids."
Starbucks provided complimentary coffee and hot chocolate.
Matt Gehrke, the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church attended and his son was one of the performers in the middle school band.
"It's always exciting to come out here and support the food bank and be able to celebrate the Christmas season with music and hot chocolate," said Gehrke.