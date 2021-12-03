Dells holiday train even stays on track even without a train

The Central Wisconsin Community Action Council held its annual Holiday Train event at the Wisconsin Dells Train Depot despite not having the train due to Canadian Pacific Railway's continued precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the missing decorated train, Dells residents showed up in expectedly smaller, but still significant numbers. Attendees still had their share of things to look forward to, such as a short sleigh ride, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus (portrayed by volunteers Dr. Daniel Joseph and Becky Johnson) and two elves (volunteers Ali Schrank and Jen Lagoda), and Christmas songs played by local DJ Jake Beard and performed by the Wisconsin Dells Middle School Band.

All proceeds from the event went to the Lake Delton/Wisconsin Dells Community Food Pantry of CWCAC. Canadian Pacific Rail, despite not bringing the train, donated its annual $4,500.

"It feels good to be out here except that we're not going to have the train this year," said Beard. "We're still doing our best to raise money for the food pantry and the Community Action. I'm glad to see some people are here."

Fred Hebert, the CWCAC's Executive Director, saw 2021's rendition as a success despite the missing main attraction.