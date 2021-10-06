 Skip to main content
Dells hosts fall wine walk
Dells hosts fall wine walk

Wisconsin Dells held its annual fall wine walk Oct. 2 with almost all tickets available selling out.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said 50 tickets were left the day of the event for people to purchase if they still wanted to participate in the wine walk. Eight hundred tickets were available for attendees to purchase when they went on sale in Aug 1.

Dobbs said the event is a way for people to discover and reintroduce downtown Wisconsin Dells, especially with all the changes and planned developments that will be happening in the future, such as the construction of WizardQuest in the Chalet building and the development of the public plaza on Elm Street.

The wine walk included 23 stops at businesses along downtown Wisconsin Dells. New stops this year included Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf and Dells Bistro, Dobbs said. Other stops included Showboat Saloon, Mama’s Garage, San Antonia Mexican Restaurant, Sole Moccasins and More, The Keg Bar and Grill and Los Corrales Authentic Mexican Restaurant. Each stop had a red and white wine as well as hors d’oeuvres for attendees to sample. 

Additional photos from Wisconsin Dells fall wine walk is on our website www.wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

