Dells hosts fall wine walk

Wisconsin Dells held its annual fall wine walk Oct. 2 with almost all tickets available selling out.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said 50 tickets were left the day of the event for people to purchase if they still wanted to participate in the wine walk. Eight hundred tickets were available for attendees to purchase when they went on sale in Aug 1.

