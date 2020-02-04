Dells infant battles rare disease, family looks to stay afloat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Treatment for Eagle-Barrett Syndrome is wide-ranging, consisting of anything from surgery to widen the urethra or catheterization that leads from the abdomen through a new incision in the navel. In Gus’ case, however, he requires a full kidney transplant in order to achieve a high quality of life.

Thankfully, the Pfisters found out recently that Kimberly is a donor match for her youngest son, after waiting until he had grown enough to receive a live donor transplant. According to Pfister, a child has to be at least 30 inches tall and weigh 20 pounds before their bodies can accept a kidney transplant.

The family has not officially set a date for the procedure yet, but hopes for Kimberly and Gus to undergo the transplant before the end of May. However, issues remain even after the transplant.

Gus will be required to stay in Madison for at least a month after the procedure, which can get quite costly. Pfister said she hasn’t been able to work since the family learned about Gus’ health complications, and that other transplant patients have seen substantial financial problems from that condition.