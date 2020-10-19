Dells’ Kilbourn Public Library continues to adapt safely with COVID-19 precautions

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There isn’t any in-person group programing, like the story hour for children’s time. Those have moved to virtual sessions on Facebook. Activity books are available for children to take home, with crafts related to the seasons. The library has installed its first story walk outside for patrons to read a story while walking through the library patio. During the walk, patrons can complete a craft there or take it home.

Book club discussions are held through Zoom. Borck said the library is also partnering with Madison Public Library for the Go Big Read Title in October, a virtual platform where patrons can interact with other patrons from libraries around the state and participate in author talks.

Because the library is taking the recommended CDC precautions for cleaning and social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Borck said the library is a safe place to get the books, videos and other materials.