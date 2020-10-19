Dells’ Kilbourn Public Library continues to adapt safely with COVID-19 precautions

The Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells is continuing to adapt with several precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, even after it closed in late September as a precaution due to the virus.
The library, located at 620 Elm Street, announced its closure Sept. 24, due to a library staff member being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. The library stated in the announcement there was no known risk to members of the public who visited the library prior to the closure. Holds and due dates were extended during that time.
Library Director Cathy Borck said the library is fine free, a program put in place before the pandemic. So patrons won’t have to worry about paying for late materials.
The library reopened Oct. 3. In the weeks since opening back up, Borck said the process has been “going well.”
“I think we’ve always been able to ensure patrons are safe here,” she said.
The library, which serves the Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells area, is continuing to keep the same precautions in place - quarantining materials, setting room limits and removing furniture to keep people separated at a social distance. Masks are required for staff at all times. The building is cleaned and sanitized daily, along with several high-touch areas such as computers. Staff and patrons are separated by a Plexiglass barrier.
Support Local Journalism
There isn’t any in-person group programing, like the story hour for children’s time. Those have moved to virtual sessions on Facebook. Activity books are available for children to take home, with crafts related to the seasons. The library has installed its first story walk outside for patrons to read a story while walking through the library patio. During the walk, patrons can complete a craft there or take it home.
Book club discussions are held through Zoom. Borck said the library is also partnering with Madison Public Library for the Go Big Read Title in October, a virtual platform where patrons can interact with other patrons from libraries around the state and participate in author talks.
Because the library is taking the recommended CDC precautions for cleaning and social distancing to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Borck said the library is a safe place to get the books, videos and other materials.
Those who still want to stop by in-person to check out a book or read other materials, like newspapers, magazines or work on puzzles can do so, she said. If people still aren’t comfortable coming in to receive in-person services, curbside service is offered as a contactless option. Those who want to use the option can call the library, tell the staff member the materials they want to check out, and pick them up. Digital library cards are also offered to enjoy the library’s online databases from ebooks to audiobooks.
Small meeting spaces are also available for people to utilize if they need to get out of the house, Borck said. The wireless internet also extends to the patio, allowing people to work outside.
The library’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone who has questions can call the library at 608-254-2146 or visit its website www.dellslibrary.org.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.