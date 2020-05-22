Dells-Lake Delton Emergency Management unveils new decontamination device for public use

“This is an important opportunity for the State of Wisconsin to provide technical support to local governments to ensure they can improve the safety of their community,” Wernet said in a news release about the device. “This is the kind of technology that will save lives as we look to maximize the use of PPE.”

One of Wernet’s roles at the DEM is the distribution of personal protective equipment across Wisconsin, and in those efforts, his team came across the success UV lights can have against harmful bacteria and viruses. Wernet passed the technology along to Jorgenson, who agreed to install one of the devices at the fire/EMS complex in Lake Delton.

Lake Delton has one of only 10 state-purchased germicidal chambers. Jorgenson said that some private organizations have also moved to bring in the UV devices, but as of Friday, the 10 have been distributed regionally across Wisconsin to maximize access.

“From what we know, we are the only location that has the device available for our private sector partners,” Jorgenson said. “We’re kind of a unique location, with our tourism and businesses opening back up again, so we felt it was a good opportunity to provide this resource to our private sector partners, to make sure they have adequate facemasks.”

Any citizens looking to use the germicidal chamber can reach out to the Delton Emergency Management Department at 608-254-8404, and schedule a time Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

