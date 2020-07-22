Dells Legislative Committee looks to move forward on regulating workforce housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells Legislative Committee moved forward on an ordinance requiring all premises for any workforce housing to be livable, with contingencies to protect property owners at its July 21 meeting.

The ordinance was initially tabled at the June 8 committee meeting, and was brought back for the July sessions with protections for owners. Committee member Brian Holzem pointed out that exemptions should be in place in the event of a natural disaster or other events property owners can’t control, making parts of the property unlivable.

With approval from the committee, the ordinance received a first reading at the common council meeting later that evening, and will have a second reading at the next meeting in August.

In other business, the committee voted to postpone a decision on the application for a new pedicab company based in the Dells, due to time constraints and safety concerns. The petitioner, Stephen McCarty, said he was looking to establish business in the Dells, and was open to using the month of August as a trial period for the business.