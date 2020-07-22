Dells Legislative Committee looks to move forward on regulating workforce housing

The Wisconsin Dells Legislative Committee moved forward on an ordinance requiring all premises for any workforce housing to be livable, with contingencies to protect property owners at its July 21 meeting.
The ordinance was initially tabled at the June 8 committee meeting, and was brought back for the July sessions with protections for owners. Committee member Brian Holzem pointed out that exemptions should be in place in the event of a natural disaster or other events property owners can’t control, making parts of the property unlivable.
With approval from the committee, the ordinance received a first reading at the common council meeting later that evening, and will have a second reading at the next meeting in August.
In other business, the committee voted to postpone a decision on the application for a new pedicab company based in the Dells, due to time constraints and safety concerns. The petitioner, Stephen McCarty, said he was looking to establish business in the Dells, and was open to using the month of August as a trial period for the business.
However, Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said that by the time the city moved forward with licensing the business, the peak season for tourists would be basically finished. Additionally, committee members expressed concern about pedicab operators taking passengers from the downtown Dells area through busy traffic on Wisconsin Dells Parkway to Lake Delton, where the majority of the largest hotels in the area are located.
McCarty said he was looking to establish business in the area for a long time, and therefore waiting a few more months to get going would not be too great an impediment.
In other business, the committee:
Approved a liquor license for Made With Love at 316 Broadway, with some contingencies on available space.
Issued seasonal workforce housing facility licenses to five local dormitories, fewer than usual due to the COVID-19 worker shortage.
Discussed the potential for allowing utility terrain vehicles to drive within city limits.
