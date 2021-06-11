 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dells Lumberjack Show returns to Wisconsin Dells for 2021 season
0 Comments
alert top story

Dells Lumberjack Show returns to Wisconsin Dells for 2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dells Lumberjack Show at Paul Bunyan's Cook Shanty in Wisconsin Dells started its 2021 season June 9. Shows will run until Labor Day weekend.

Lumberjack shows at Paul Bunyan’s in Wisconsin Dells are back for the 2021 season after last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Lumberjack shows started back up at Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty June 9. The crowd showed signs of excitement to see the first show of the season, hooting and hollering a lumberjack cry of “yo-ho” as the four competitive lumberjacks went head to head with each other in 14 events, such as axe throwing, canoe jousting, crosscut sawing and log rolling. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The show is hosted at an arena on Highway 13 next to Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty, a five generation family restaurant known for its family style meals, including its all you can eat breakfast. The restaurant is currently serving breakfast every day from 7 a.m. until Noon, according to the restaurants Facebook page, but is not open for lunch and dinner at this time due to staffing challenges.

Shows will run daily until September 4. Additional show listings is available at www.dellslumberjackshow.com. More pictures from Dells Lumberjack Shows first show of the 2021 season are on our website www.wisconsindellsevents.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jahn, Ezra
Obituaries

Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News