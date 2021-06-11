Dells Lumberjack Show returns to Wisconsin Dells for 2021 season

Lumberjack shows at Paul Bunyan’s in Wisconsin Dells are back for the 2021 season after last year’s season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Lumberjack shows started back up at Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty June 9. The crowd showed signs of excitement to see the first show of the season, hooting and hollering a lumberjack cry of “yo-ho” as the four competitive lumberjacks went head to head with each other in 14 events, such as axe throwing, canoe jousting, crosscut sawing and log rolling.
The show is hosted at an arena on Highway 13 next to Paul Bunyan’s Cook Shanty, a five generation family restaurant known for its family style meals, including its all you can eat breakfast. The restaurant is currently serving breakfast every day from 7 a.m. until Noon, according to the restaurants Facebook page, but is not open for lunch and dinner at this time due to staffing challenges.
Shows will run daily until September 4. Additional show listings is available at www.dellslumberjackshow.com. More pictures from Dells Lumberjack Shows first show of the 2021 season are on our website www.wisconsindellsevents.com.
Mike carves wood
Chester and Mike compete in log rolling
Ben competes in boom run
Troy addresses crowd
Crowd watches show
