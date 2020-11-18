Dells man accused in Michigan governor plot will turn himself in on extradition warrant after hearing

A Columbia County man accused of supporting a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor will turn himself in on an extradition warrant after a court hearing Wednesday.

Brian P. Higgins, 52, Wisconsin Dells area, was charged in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. Higgins appeared via Zoom from his home. Higgins' attorney Christopher Van Wagner indicated that Higgins would turn himself in on an extradition warrant following the hearing. Judge Todd Hepler scheduled a bail hearing for Thursday, and Higgins will be held without bail until then.

A warrant signed by Gov. Tony Evers is out to extradite Higgins to Michgan. Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal requested that Higgins be held without bail until he can be transported to Michgan. Van Wagner said he plans to file for habeas corpus, or a request that the court determine whether someone's detention in unlawful. Further action is to come with the bail hearing Thursday.

