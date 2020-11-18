Dells man accused in Michigan governor plot will turn himself in on extradition warrant

A Columbia County man accused of supporting a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor will turn himself into the Columbia County Sheriff's Office after a court hearing in his extradition case Wednesday.

Brian P. Higgins, 52, Wisconsin Dells area, was charged in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. Higgins appeared via Zoom from his home. Higgins' attorney Christopher Van Wagner said Higgins would turn himself into the sheriff following the hearing, which was Wednesday afternoon. A warrant signed by Gov. Tony Evers is out to extradite Higgins to Michgan. Judge Todd Hepler scheduled a bail hearing for Thursday morning, and Higgins will be held without bail until then.

One month ago, Higgins was held on $10,000 cash bond following a fugitive complaint based on the criminal charge in Michigan. He posted bond and was released. Michigan officials then had 30 days to file the extradition warrant with Wisconsin officials to formally request Higgins be transferred from Wisconsin to Michigan.

Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal requested that Higgins be held without bail until he can be transported to Michigan. Van Wagner said he plans to file for habeas corpus, or a request that the court determine whether someone's detention in unlawful. Further action is to come with the bail hearing Thursday.

