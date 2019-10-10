A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges of possession of THC and cocaine after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.
Timothy Platt, 34, of Wisconsin Dells is charged with felonies possession of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, and possession of THC, second and subsequent offense. He faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 2 Deputy Danica Gordon pulled over a truck pulling a boat for a light out on the boat trailer. The driver, later identified as Timothy Platt, exited the vehicle without prompting.
Gordon asked Platt to stay where he was, and approached him while trying to explain the reason for the stop. Platt interrupted her several times. He spoke rapidly, exhibited exaggerated arm movements, and could not stand still.
As Gordon spoke with Platt, she observed he was fidgety, still speaking rapidly, and irritable. She provided his information to Juneau County Dispatch, who told her Platt had a suspended driving status. His vehicle registration was also expired.
Gordon asked Platt to go through field sobriety tests. He initially refused, saying he had nothing to drink, but eventually agreed to the tests. Two additional officers arrived on scene, and a K-9.
The K-9 alerted to the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle while Platt was performing field sobriety tests. An officer searched the vehicle, where he found a small gem bag containing a white powdery substance in the center console. He also found four cigarettes with a green leafy substance wrapped in the box wrapper, and a black “High West Cannabis” bottle containing a green leafy substance.
Field tests of the white powdery substance were presumptive for the presence of cocaine and/or its extracts. Field tests of the green leafy substance was presumptive for marijuana. Platt denied any of the items were his.
Platt is scheduled for an initial appearance Oct. 23 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
