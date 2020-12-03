Dells man files for habeas corpus in Michigan governor kidnapping case

"The argument from Mr. Higgins and his attorney to stop the extradition process from occurring is nothing more than an attempt to delay Michigan’s pursuit of justice in this case," Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in a statement. "Their challenge is a transparent attempt to cast doubt on what is nothing more than a procedural action by Gov. Whitmer, who is restricted by law to very few circumstances in which she cannot be the signatory on an extradition document."

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office has until Dec. 11 to respond. A motion hearing in the habeas corpus proceedings is scheduled for Dec. 15 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.

On Oct. 8, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects, from across the country, accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the 14th person to be charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping.

Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.

