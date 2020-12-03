Dells man files for habeas corpus in Michigan governor kidnapping case

A Dells area man being held in jail over his alleged involvement in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan filed for the court to find his detainment illegal.
Brian P. Higgins, 52, was charged Oct. 13 in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. Michigan officials are seeking his extradition to the state to face the charge. The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord.
Higgins is specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor's vacation home. Gov. Whitmer signed a request to have Higgins transported to Michigan to face the charge, and Gov. Tony Evers signed an extradition warrant for Higgins' arrest and transport. Higgins turned himself in to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office last month and remains in custody without bail pending further proceedings.
Higgins' attorney filed Thursday for habeas corpus, or a request that the court find his detention to be unlawful. In the filing, Attorney Christopher Van Wagner argued the extradition warrant is void because Gov. Whitmer herself signed the request while also being the victim in the case, presenting a conflict of interest.
Support Local Journalism
Van Wagner claims that the signing goes against Michigan and Wisconsin ethics laws for public officials. Michigan officials challenge the claim.
"The argument from Mr. Higgins and his attorney to stop the extradition process from occurring is nothing more than an attempt to delay Michigan’s pursuit of justice in this case," Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in a statement. "Their challenge is a transparent attempt to cast doubt on what is nothing more than a procedural action by Gov. Whitmer, who is restricted by law to very few circumstances in which she cannot be the signatory on an extradition document."
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office has until Dec. 11 to respond. A motion hearing in the habeas corpus proceedings is scheduled for Dec. 15 in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.
On Oct. 8, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects, from across the country, accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the 14th person to be charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping.
Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.