Dells Moonshine Company opens at Outlets at the Dells mall

The feeling someone experiences when they walk into Dells Moonshine Company is to make them feel as if they're taking a step back to the Old West and Prohibition era.
Rustic pictures line the walls and shelves have been built with a countryside barn look. The Outlets at the Dells store is located at 210 North Gasser Rd. in Suite 1060. At least six different brands of moonshine from legal distilleries sold in a Mason jar or a jug are spread throughout the retail store.
“The whole basis of the store is the idea of trying to mimic that outlaw experience,” said Darin Wagner, owner of the independent retail shop. “If you want to get an idea of that whole moonshine culture, this is where you should come.”
While the look and feel brings an outlaw vibe from the days when bootleggers roamed the nation to distribute illegal hooch, and is still against the law to produce outside of a licensed distillery, everything sold at the Dells Moonshine Company is legal from licensed distilleries in moonshine hotbeds such as Tennessee.
Numerous brands of the distilled spirts line the shelves from Sugarlands Distilling Company to Full Throttle, all made with various flavors from apple pie to watermelon and blueberry muffin. Wagner said he's always looking for new brands to fill the shelves.
Wagner said he recognized the need to bring the unique concept of moonshine to the Wisconsin Dells area. He also owns Jerky Depot in Lake Delton, which offers beef jerky, novelty candy and sodas.
Dells Moonshine Company opened Black Friday to a very positive response, according to Wagner.
“It was packed,” Wagner said, adding that product sold quickly that day and has been busy every weekend since.
Besides moonshine, the shop also features a whisky called Wicked Pickle and a few brands from Forgotten Fire Winery in Marinette. Another popular item is a dill pickle infused product soaked in moonshine whisky that runs out of stock often and constantly has to be restocked, Wagner said.
It isn’t only alcoholic beverages inside the retail store. Craft sodas in glass bottles also line the shelves, made with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. Flavors include cola and lemonade. Novelty sodas like bacon and maple flavor syrup and coffee are also carried.
“When parents come in we wanted them to be able to get something for the kids that was special,” Wagner said.
There is kettle corn in barrels for shoppers to grab, as well as espresso beans, though he said it might be replaced with other brands of liquor.
While Wagner is a La Crosse resident, he feels close to the Dells community as a second home. Wagner said his grandparents lived in the Dells and he spent his summers regularly visiting the area as well as working in his grandfather’s taco shop downtown. He has a special connection to the area and wanted to create something unique to draw tourists and people here.
“We want this to be a destination place,” Wagner said. “We want people from La Crosse and Madison to hear about Dells Moonshine Company and get their moonshine and also hopefully do a few other things.”
Employees are wearing masks and social distancing is enforced with items spaced out. Wagner said those under 21 years old can enter the store but they can't buy or sample alcohol.
Samples from select flavors are free, he said. A Mason jar or jug of moonshine is $29.99 to $34.99 depending on the brand. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Wagner is working on a store website, which should be up before the end of January, he said.
