Dells Moonshine Company opens at Outlets at the Dells mall

The feeling someone experiences when they walk into Dells Moonshine Company is to make them feel as if they're taking a step back to the Old West and Prohibition era.

Rustic pictures line the walls and shelves have been built with a countryside barn look. The Outlets at the Dells store is located at 210 North Gasser Rd. in Suite 1060. At least six different brands of moonshine from legal distilleries sold in a Mason jar or a jug are spread throughout the retail store.

“The whole basis of the store is the idea of trying to mimic that outlaw experience,” said Darin Wagner, owner of the independent retail shop. “If you want to get an idea of that whole moonshine culture, this is where you should come.”

While the look and feel brings an outlaw vibe from the days when bootleggers roamed the nation to distribute illegal hooch, and is still against the law to produce outside of a licensed distillery, everything sold at the Dells Moonshine Company is legal from licensed distilleries in moonshine hotbeds such as Tennessee.

Numerous brands of the distilled spirts line the shelves from Sugarlands Distilling Company to Full Throttle, all made with various flavors from apple pie to watermelon and blueberry muffin. Wagner said he's always looking for new brands to fill the shelves.