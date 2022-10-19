Dells on Tap back for 2022

Attendees enjoy Dells on Tap in the parking lot between JustAGame Fieldhouse and the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building on Oct. 15.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Attendees enjoy Dells on Tap in the parking lot between JustAGame Fieldhouse and the Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building on Oct. 15.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dec. 8, 1956—Oct. 11, 2022
June 25, 1990—Oct. 7, 2022
July 5, 1945—Oct. 9, 2022
Columbus Area Historical Society
Due to a production error, the front page of Thursday's print edition of the Baraboo News Republic was replaced with a front page from the previous Thursday's newspaper.
Nov. 20, 1934—Oct. 12, 2022
Aug. 22, 1930—Oct. 11, 2022
Feb. 20, 1938—Oct. 9, 2022
Richard W. Martin, 80, of Fox Lake, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022.
Rebecca J. Waschitz (Nee Storm) passed peacefully on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born and raised in Illinois, the daugh…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.