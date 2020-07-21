Dells parents split on returning to school in the fall among COVID-19 concerns

Some Wisconsin Dells parents have expressed concerns about fully reopening schools in a district-wide survey, although opinions are mixed on what the best steps are going forward.
Six-hundred sixty-eight parents responded to the online survey, and 49% of respondents said they would be comfortable returning their children to school with new safety measures without waiting for the go-ahead from state or county authorities. Regardless of their support for returning to in-person education, all parents were supportive of additional safety measures to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
A slim majority of parents said remote learning is best for student safety, but there is no clear consensus in the data. Twenty percent of parents fully supported sticking to remote learning until the state or county give direction to return to school, while a further 30% were not as certain but still said that online learning would be the safest option.
Opinions among families using buses were similarly split. Less than 30% of surveyed parents rely on the buses at all times, but 47% of those respondents said they would not be comfortable sending children to school on a full bus despite any added safety measures, while 20% said the same even with a half-full bus. However, 48% said they would use a full bus so long as adults were wearing masks or face shields.
The difference of opinion among parents was not reflected at the July 13 school board meeting, where members were largely in favor of returning to in-person education starting in September. According to board president Jennifer Gavinski, the data that points to lower transmission and hospitalization rates among children backs up returning to school in the fall.
“I don’t think we’re going to be successful in ever helping the majority of the general public to read the data, understand the data and look at it from a clearly analytical position,” Gavinski said. “So I think we just have to do our best to make students feel comfortable, make families feel comfortable sending children back to school.”
While the board has not made a definitive decision, in the time since the July 13 meeting, both Madison and Milwaukee public schools have decided to at least begin the school year with fully remote learning. District administrator Terry Slack said he expects the board to have a plan in place by Aug. 6.
