Dells parents split on returning to school in the fall among COVID-19 concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some Wisconsin Dells parents have expressed concerns about fully reopening schools in a district-wide survey, although opinions are mixed on what the best steps are going forward.

Six-hundred sixty-eight parents responded to the online survey, and 49% of respondents said they would be comfortable returning their children to school with new safety measures without waiting for the go-ahead from state or county authorities. Regardless of their support for returning to in-person education, all parents were supportive of additional safety measures to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

A slim majority of parents said remote learning is best for student safety, but there is no clear consensus in the data. Twenty percent of parents fully supported sticking to remote learning until the state or county give direction to return to school, while a further 30% were not as certain but still said that online learning would be the safest option.