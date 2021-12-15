Dells Parkway to receive major facelift in 2025-26

"One (alternative) will keep the new five-lane TWLTL within the existing right-of-way," said Potter. "The other would require roughly six feet of real estate acquisition on each side of the road. That four-foot buffer gives us a spot for street lights, which the village is looking for, street signs and potential relocation for the utilities that are considering going underground."

From County A to Bonanza Drive, there will be a 10-foot wide pedestrian and bike two-way path on the west side of the highway with a five-foot terrace on both proposed concepts. The sidewalk, terrace and driving and left turn lanes follow suit from the concepts for the southernmost segment.

"We applied for safety improvement money for the southern two segments and that will be a full replacement of the roadway," said consultant project manager Mary Beth Pettit of GRAEF, an engineering, planning, and design firm based in Milwaukee.

From the intersection with Broadway to the County A intersection, the main goal is to create a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side of Dells Parkway. The plan will narrow each driving lane from 12 feet to 11 and create a consistent 18-foot wide median.