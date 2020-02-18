Dells Plan Commission approves permit for new affordable housing

Dells residents packed into the city municipal building to hear details about a new affordable housing proposal at the Feb. 17 Plan Commission meeting.

Megan Schuetz and Ben Marshall of Movin’ Out Inc. were on hand to answer residents’ questions about the proposed 60-unit apartment building that would be built at 920 Race St. According to Schuetz, the building would fill a need for affordable housing in the Dells.

“There is an extreme need for affordable housing in the Wisconsin Dells,” Schuetz said. “Previously, we co-developed the Pioneer Ridge apartments, and that project has over 100 people on its waiting list on a consistent basis. So there’s just a need for affordable housing in this area, and this is one opportunity to get more units to address that need.”

This project has been in the works for more than two years, and was originally planned to consist of more than one building. However, Schuetz and her colleagues shifted to a single-building plan to fit the project’s design needs.

Schuetz said that the building’s units will be subject to rent control, and will be priced for consumers making between 30 and 60 percent of Columbia County median income. The US Census Bureau listed the county’s median household income at $65,348 as of 2018.

