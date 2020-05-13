Dells Plan Commission discusses future plans for Broadway gas station

Dells residents gathered on Zoom to discuss plans for a new gas station on Broadway, communicating their concerns at the May 11 plan commission meeting despite a call plagued with issues.
The plan for the station, as laid out by Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz, is to construct a new Kwik Trip gas station at 1013 Broadway, at the intersection of Race Street and Broadway. If the station is constructed, it will sit next to the Indian Trail motel.
Residents were not opposed to the concept of the gas station, but the noise from the proposed car wash was a chief concern. One nearby resident and the owners of the motel spoke up on their concerns over the noise it could cause.
“Being a person who lives near a car wash, I know how loud they are,” local resident Gail Jermier said. “And I don’t think the people over near where Indian Trail is, they don’t realize how noisy it can be.”
City Zoning Administrator Chris Tollaksen said the gas station plans to have the car wash open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but that the opening time may be pushed back to 7 a.m. in compliance with city noise regulations.
Kwik Trip Real Estate Manager Troy Mleziva was another virtual attendee, there to answer questions from residents on the project. According to him, the company initially proposed for the gas station to be open 24 hours a day, but revised the proposal upon hearing concern from local residents.
“If it is the purview of the city and the noise ordinance to be 7 a.m., we’d be comfortable doing that as well,” Mleziva said.
While citizens managed to make their voices heard, technical issues were a running theme during the meeting. Wojnicz acknowledged that the city did not have much experience in conducting digital meetings and asked viewers to remain patient.
The meeting did proceed, but echoing audio and glitching feeds led to constant repetition and difficulty understanding both commission members and citizen attendees.
The commission ultimately voted for the gas station to proceed, but with residents’ concerns over the noise from the car wash under consideration going forward.
